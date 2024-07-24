StubHub has signed on as a partner for the upcoming Out of Space music festival, set for the coming weekend outside of Chicago. The festival and its promoter, SPACE Presents, is bringing the ticket marketplace in as both an official resale platform of choice for the event, and is distributing primary ticket inventory there as well.

“As a local festival, we value the bespoke experiences we are able to provide for our attendees,” said Jake Samuels, talent buyer, of SPACE Presents in a press release announcing the tie-up. “Local markets are seeing an influx of new festivals and events, especially during the summer months, so we value the opportunity to reach new audiences to support the growth of Out of Space. StubHub is able to provide an additional retail channel for ticket distribution, unlocking an untapped revenue source, which will be instrumental in that growth.”

Out of Space is set to take place in Skokie, IL from July 26-28. It is in its seventh season, and features headliners Courtney Barnett, Three Sacred Souls, St. Paul and the Broken Bones, Guster, Bob Mould, and The Lone Bellow.

Bringing in resale marketplaces for direct distribution is not a new thing in ticketing – though it is somewhat rare for it to be officially acknowledged by the event rights-holders. Multi-channel distribution by event rights-holders through marketplaces like StubHub is a way to reach and engage new customers, and StubHub says that growing that segment of its business is a key plank of its ongoing growth strategy, essential as it plans an IPO in coming months.

“As festival culture has evolved in the last few years, we have seen a major shift to smaller, local festivals that really connect to more niche audiences,” said Cris Miller, Chief Business Officer of StubHub. “Out of Space, and festivals like it, can be easier for locals to attend, at more accessible price points, and are great for supporting local business and culture. However, as we see more of these develop, we realize the importance of helping grow their brand visibility, reach new audiences and support sustainable revenue streams, which we’re proud to be able to provide for SPACE Presents.”

Read the full press release announcing the deal here