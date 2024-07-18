The rockers of the Black Crowes are extending their “Happiness Bastards” through 2025.

Earlier this year, the group headlined a 35-date run across the U.S. in support of Happiness Bastards, their first record in 15 years. Now, they’re hitting the road again for a 25-date run, spanning through 2025. The newly-announced dates kick-off at the Hard Rock Cincinnati Outdoor Arena on September 28, followed by shows in Wilmington, Tucson, Indio, and Milwaukee. They’ll appear at venues like Iowa’s Vibrant Music Hall, The St. Augustine Amphitheatre, and Hard Rock Live Sacramento before wrapping-up at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville on February 28, 2025.

Happiness Bastards follows in the footsteps of the band’s last album, Before the Frost … Until the Freeze, which featured new recordings captured live in front of an audience. The Chris Robinson-fronted band, formed in the mid-’80s, is best-known for hits like “She Talks to Angels” and “Hard to Handle” from their 1990 debut Shake Your Money Maker, as well as “Kickin’ My Heart Around” and “Only a Fool” from 1999’s By Your Side.

Tickets head on sale Friday, July 19 at 10 a.m. local time. Find various ticketing options, as well as the Black Crowes’ full list of upcoming tour dates, below:

The Black Crowes Tickets

The Black Crowes Tickets at MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order)

The Black Crowes Tickets at The Black Crowes’ Official Website

The Black Crowes Tickets at StubHub

The Black Crowes Tickets at Ticket Club

The Black Crowes | Happiness Bastards (The Reprise) Tour 2024-2025′

9/28/24 — Hard Rock Cincinnati Outdoor Arena — Cincinnati, OH

10/3/24 — CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park — Simpsonville, SC

10/9/24 — Live Oak Bank Pavilion — Wilmington, NC

10/12/24 — Atrium Health Amphitheater — Macon, GA

10/15/24 — BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove — Southaven, MS

10/18/24 — Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana — Gary, IN

11/1/24 — AVA Amphitheatre at Casino Del Sol — Tucson, AZ

11/14/24 — Choctaw Grand Theater — Durant, OK

11/17/24 — Legends Theater at Route 66 Casino Hotel — Albuquerque, NM *

11/22/24 — Town Toyota Center — Wenatchee, WA

11/29/24 — Hard Rock Live Sacramento — Wheatland, CA

12/3/24 — Tahoe Blue Event Center — Stateline, NV

12/6/24 — Fantasy Springs Resort Casino Special Events Center — Indio, CA

1/2/25 — Turning Stone Resort Casino — Verona, NY

1/11/25 — Casino Rama Resort — Rama, ON

1/18/25 — Hard Rock Live Rockford — Rockford, IL

1/21/25 — Miller High Life Theatre — Milwaukee, WI

1/24/25 — Vibrant Music Hall — Waukee, IA

2/12/25 — Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater — St Petersburg, FL

2/15/25 — The St. Augustine Amphitheatre — St Augustine, FL

2/22/25 — The Theater at MGM National Harbor — Oxon Hill, MD

2/28/25 — Mohegan Sun Arena — Uncasville, CT