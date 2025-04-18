Punk in the Park Expands to Worcester with Bad Religion, Pennywise

Punk In The Park is bringing its annual punk rock and craft beer event to Worcester this fall with a stacked lineup.

The festival, presented by Brew Ha Ha Productions, will take place on Saturday, September 27 at the Palladium Outdoors — marking the first central New England date for the North American festival. The punk-rock icons of Bad Religion will headline the show, followed by skate-punk’s Pennywise and Propagandhi.

Alternative/indie group Face To Face, the hardcore punkers of Comeback Kid, and punk-rock’s Adolescents, Guttermouth, Poli Van Dam, and Dwarves will also take the stage, as well as ska-punk group The Rins. More artists will be announced closer to the show date.

Alongside the music, festivalgoers can look forward to craft beer sampling. For $15 more per ticket, those over the age of 21 can sample the best local, regional, and national craft beer, hard seltzer, and cider from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Food will also be available for purchase from local food trucks and vendors all day.

Festival tickets are currently on sale now via PunkInThePark.com. Prices are set to increase closer to the festival date. Fans can also score resale tickets via Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership offer).

Punk In The Park, formed in 2021, holds events in Denver, Orlando, Orange County, Phoenix, Portland, San Diego, San Francisco, and Ventura.