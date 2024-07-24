Smashing Pumpkins revealed they would embark on a Latin America trek a month after wrapping-up their North American run. The 7-date “The World Is A Vampire” tour across the southern part of the continent will mark the band’s first time playing in the country in nearly ten years.

The rockers will begin performances November 1 at Brasilia’s Arena BRB, then visit São Paulo, Brazil; Buenos Aires, Argentina; Lima, Peru; Quito, Ecuador; and Bogota, Colombia before concluding their tour at Parque Viva in San Jose, Costa Rica on November 16.

Just announced! 📣📣 For the first time in nearly a decade, SP will be playing a multi-city tour of Latin and South American this fall! Artist pre-sales for select shows start tomorrow July 18 @ 10 am local time. Passcode VAMPIRE pic.twitter.com/wSnR3Be8dL — The Smashing Pumpkins (@SmashingPumpkin) July 17, 2024

The band’s frontman Billy Corgan recently stated they had spent the last two years working on a guitar-driven new studio album, partially in response to the negative reception of the emphasis of synthesizers on the Atum [Atum: A Rock Opera in Three Acts (2022–2023)] release.

The forthcoming album, Aghori Mhori Mei – the band’s 13th album – will arrive on August 2. It will only be released digitally at first, with physical editions following later.

“In the writing of this new album I became intrigued with the well-worn axiom, ‘You can’t go home again’,” Corgan noted in a statement, “which I have found personally to be true in form but thought, well, what if we tried anyway?”

“Not so much in looking backwards with sentimentality but rather as a means to move forward; to see if in the balance of success and failure that our ways of making music circa 1990-1996 would still inspire something revelatory.”

Ahead of the release of the new album and the Latin America trek this fall, the Smashing Pumpkins will head for a two-month North American tour that will run from the end of July through September 28. The dates are a combination of the band’s stadium gigs on “The Saviors Tour” with Green Day, as well as solo shows.

Smashing Pumpkins launched the worldwide “The World Is A Vampire” tour in 2023. Last year’s run featured special guests Interpol, Stone Temple Pilots, and Rival Sons as support on various dates. A highlight from the band’s 2023 headlining jaunt includes a 15,922-ticket sellout at Toronto’s Budweiser Stage September 2, which grossed $581,177, according to Pollstar Boxoffice reports.

The Smashing Pumpkins 2024 Latin American Tour Dates

11/1 – Brasilia, Brazil – Arena BRB

11/3 – São Paulo, Brazil – Espaço Unimed

11/5 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Movistar Arena

11/10 – Lima, Peru – Arena 1

11/12 – Quito, Ecuador – Coliseo General ruinahui

11/14 – Bogota, Colombia – Movistar Arena

11/16 – San Jose, Costa Rica – Parque Viva

The Smashing Pumpkins 2024 North American Tour Dates

*The Saviors Tour with Green Day

7/29 – Washington, DC – Nationals Park*

7/31 – Muskoka, ON – Kee to Bala

8/1 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre*

8/3 – Montreal, Quebec – Osheaga Festival

8/4 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Bank Amphitheatre

8/5 – New York, NY – Citi Field*

8/7 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park*

8/9 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park*

8/10 – Hershey, PA – HersheyPark Stadium*

8/13 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field*

8/14 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

8/16 – Springfield, IL – Illinois State Fair

8/17 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Field*

8/18 – Sioux City, IA – Battery Park

8/20 – Des Moines, IA – Vibrant Music Hall

8/21 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8/22 – Cincinnati, OH – Great American Ballpark*

8/24 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Field*

8/27 – Simpsonville, SC – CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

8/28 – Atlanta, GA – Truist Park*

8/30 – Nashville, TN – Geodis Park*

9/1 – Pittsburgh, PA – PNC Park*

9/4 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park*

9/7 – Denver, CO – Coors Field*

9/10 – Southaven, MS – BankPlus Amphitheatre at Snowden Grove

9/11 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field*

9/14 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium*

9/18 – Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field*

9/20 – San Francisco, CA – Oracle Park*

9/21 – Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort

9/23 – Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park*

9/24 – Airway Heights, WA – BECU Live at Northern Quest

9/25 – Portland, OR – Providence Park*

9/27 – Las Vegas, NV – BleauLive Theater inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas at Fontainebleau

9/28 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park*