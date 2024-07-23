The Women’s National Basketball Association has been on an upwards climb in popularity over the past year, and now, loyal season ticket holders are seeing a huge increase in prices amid high demand.

One particular team that announced an increase this season is the Chicago Sky. One Sky season ticket holder, Jennifer Nabers, saw her two VIP seats increase by more than double in price from $4,704 to $8,624, according to Front Office Sports. She told the publication that she has been unable to get in touch with the team to discuss the tickets, noting “I want the W to be wildly successful, but I also feel like you can take care of your fans.”

Another Sky season ticket holder also saw their tickets skyrocket; according to the Chicago Sun-Times, one fan’s tickets rose from $8,960 to a whopping $19,712. Numerous ticketholders shared with the publication that their tickets have increased by more than 200% with no explanation for the sudden increase.

These season ticket holders aren’t alone; WNBA fans across the league have shared their frustration on social media regarding the price hikes for teams including Phoenix Mercury, Connecticut Sun, and Las Vegas Aces.

As expected due to the spike in demand this season, the cost of my Chicago Sky season tickets is nearly doubling next season. — Matt Lindner (@mattlindner) July 15, 2024

I’m in the first row of section 222. If I’m reading my invoice correctly, my per ticket price is going from $15.36 this season to $50.40 next season. — Kevin Carew (@Kevin_Carew) July 15, 2024

80% increase for mine! Been butt in my seat since ’19 when Wintrust was ghost town, sign receipts days. We deserve loyalty scale, esp for the lifer O-G stalwarts! — Luminara Unduli (@LuminaraU31106) July 16, 2024

Within a few hours time, I just discovered that I can no longer afford my current season tickets for next season and the team just traded Marina. Rough day for this #skytown fan ☹️ — Derek Christensen (@DerekChrist) July 17, 2024

Got the invoice for my sky season ticket renewal and the price has doubled. DOUBLED. pic.twitter.com/7LEBMcT4oS — Atrociously Rude and Unwelcoming 😎 (@AceFacesW) July 15, 2024

While the exorbitant prices have made some noise, it’s not necessarily surprising. Interest in the WNBA has increased, largely crediting the league’s rookie class, including the massive attention surrounding Fever star Caitlin Clark. The league saw its highest opening month attendance in 26 years this year, selling out more than half of all matches in May. Television viewership also saw a boost; games averaged 1.32 million across all network partners.

“What’s happening now in women’s basketball is confirmation of what we’ve always known: The demand is there, and women’s sports is a valuable investment,” Colie Edison, the WNBA’s Chief Growth Officer, said in a statement.