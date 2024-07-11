WWE’s Bad Blood event is going down in Atlanta this October, marking 27 years to the day since the original event took place.

As previously announced by WWE and Metro Boomin ahead of Money In The Bank, the premium live event is set to take place on Saturday, October 5 at State Farm Arena. Bad Blood, which first debuted in 1997 with the “Hell in the Cell” match between The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels, will be the first premium live event to take place in Atlanta since New Year’s Day in 2022.

The Georgia capital previously hosted WrestleMania XXVII in 2011, 2015’s Survivor Series, and Royal Rumble in both 2002 and 2010. The city will also welcome home Atlanta native and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

A presale for Bad Blood will begin on Tuesday, July 16 at 10 a.m. ET, followed by a general on sale Friday, July 19 at 10 a.m. ET. Registration for presale is now open here. Priority Passes are also available via On Location, offering ringside moments, premium seating, WWE superstar appearances, photo opportunities, accommodations, and more.

This is the latest news for WWE; the iconic professional wrestler John Cena officially recently announced his retirement from the WWE, with select appearances over the next year. Cena revealed the news at WWE’s Money In The Bank, which became the highest-grossing WWE arena event in Canada during the company’s history. Cleveland is also taking over this year’s WWE SummerSlam, and already, sales seem to be off to a strong start.

