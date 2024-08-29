The punk-rockers of Bad Religion had to call-off their upcoming North American tour.

The group took to social media to share the news, noting that the shows needed to be cancelled due to an “unforeseen family circumstance.”

“We apologize for any disappointment and disruption this may cause,” the band said in a post on Instagram. “We appreciate your understanding.”

They also made a shout-out and apologized to the Los Angeles-based punk band Niis, who was set to open the show, telling fans “go check them out, they are fantastic!” No further explanation was given regarding the family circumstance in question.

The trek was slated to kick-off in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania on September 17, followed by gigs in Quebec City, Toronto, Myrtle Beach, Nashville, and Seattle, before wrapping-up in Sacramento on October 19. Ticketholders are encouraged to reach out for refunds via point of purchase.

This would have marked Bad Religion’s second tour across the U.S. this year, following their run with Social Distortion. They last released Age of Unreason in 2019, which included singles “My Sanity” and “Chaos From Within,” following 2012’s True North. Hailing from Los Angeles in the ’80s, Bad Religion is best-known for their 1994 breakthrough record Stranger Than Fiction, garnering attention with the title track as well as “Infected: and “21st Century (Digital Boy).”

Find Bad Religion’s cancelled tour dates below: