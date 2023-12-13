Legendary rockers Bad Religion and Social Distortion are set to co-headline a U.S. tour in spring 2024. The trek will kick off on April 9 in Bakersfield, California, then perform at various venues such as Mesa Amphitheatre in Arizona, Revolution in Fort Lauderdale, Coca-Cola Roxy Theater in Atlanta, and The Andrew J Brady Music Center in Cincinnati before their final performance on May 18 in Chicago at the Salt Shed – Indoors.

One of the highlights of the tour will be Social Distortion’s performance of their seminal debut album, Mommy’s Little Monster, in its entirety – marking the 40th anniversary of the album’s release. The album, which dropped in 1983, includes punk anthems that have become classics, such as “The Creeps,” “Another State of Mind,” and the title track.

“It gives me great pleasure to announce that in April, we will be going on a nationwide co-headlining tour with our friends in Bad Religion,” stated frontman Mike Ness.

This collaboration is not the first for the two iconic punk bands. Back in 1980, Bad Religion and Social Distortion shared stages.

“Bad Religion and Social Distortion played together in 1980,” reminisced Bad Religion’s Greg Graffin. “Though we evolved in different directions, we both carried the torch of Southern California punk all along the way. Now we’re so excited to be on the same stage again.”

General on sale for tickets begins on Friday, December 15. Fans looking to secure their tickets to this co-headlining tour can purchase their tickets through Bad Religions official site or can visit StubHub or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Bad Religion and Social Distortion 2024 Tour Dates

04/09 – Bakersfield, CA @ Mechanics Bank Theater

04/10 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

04/11 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

04/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ Virgin Hotels Las Vegas – The Theater

04/14 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheater

04/16 – Lubbock, TX @ Lonestar Amphitheater

04/18 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

04/19 – San Antonio, TX @ Boeing Center at Tech Port

04/20 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway

04/22 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

04/23 – New Orleans, LA @ The Filmore Harrah’s New Orleans

04/26 – St. Augustine, FL @ The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

04/27 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution

04/28 – Clearwater, FL @ Coachman Park – The Sound

04/30 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre

05/01 – North Charleston, SC @ Firefly Distillery – Lawn

05/03 – Oxon Hill, MD @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor

05/04 – New York, NY Pier 17 – The Rooftop

05/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Filmore Philadelphia

05/07 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

05/10 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

05/11 – Detroit, MI @ The Masonic Temple Theatre

05/12 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

05/14 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave/Eagles Club – Eagles Ballroom

05/15 – West Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom

05/17 – Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater

05/18 – Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed – Indoors

Last Updated on December 13, 2023