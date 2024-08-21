Chase Atlantic is hitting the road for a North American tour this fall, following the release of their forthcoming single, “DIE FOR ME.”

The 22-date trek kicks-off at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving, Texas on October 16, followed by gigs in San Antonio, Atlanta, Nashville, Washington, D.C., Boston, Toronto, and Chicago. They’ll stop in venues along the way like The Fillmore Detroit, The Met Philadelphia, Raleigh’s Red Hat Amphitheatre, and the House of Blues in Las Vegas before wrapping-up at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Palladium on November 19.

Chase Atlantic first arrived on the scene in 2015 with the EP Nostalgia, garnering widespread attention with tracks “Friends,” “Meddle About” and Vibes,” followed by their 2017 self-titled record, which featured “Swim,” “Into It,” and “Consume” featuring Goon Des Garcons. They last released BEAUTY IN DEATH in 2022 and are set to drop the single “DIE FOR ME” on August 23.

Presale tickets will head on sale Tuesday, August 20 ahead of a general onsale Friday, August 23 at 10 a.m. local time. Find Chase Atlantic’s full list of upcoming tour dates, as well as various ticketing options, below:

Chase Atlantic Tickets

Chase Atlantic Tickets at MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order)

Chase Atlantic Tickets at Chase Atlantic Official

Chase Atlantic Tickets at StubHub

Chase Atlantic Tickets at Vivid Seats

Chase Atlantic Tickets at Ticket Cluh

Chase Atlantic Fall North American Tour

Wed Oct 16 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Thu Oct 17 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

Fri Oct 18 – San Antonio, TX – Boeing Centre At Tech Port

Sun Oct 20 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live

Mon Oct 21 – Tampa, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Wed Oct 23 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Thu Oct 24 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Sat Oct 26 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

Sun Oct 27 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

Mon Oct 28 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Wed Oct 30 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia Presented by Highmark

Fri Nov 01 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sun Nov 03 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS

Tue Nov 05 – Toronto, ON – Great Canadian Resort Toronto

Wed Nov 06 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Fri Nov 08 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Sat Nov 09 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis presented by Affinity Plus

Tue Nov 12 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

Wed Nov 13 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

Fri Nov 15 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

Sat Nov 16 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Tue Nov 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium