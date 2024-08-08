The rockers of Daughtry are hitting the road this holiday season for the “Adrenaline Gone Ballistic Tour.”

Daughtry, fronted by American Idol alum Chris Daughtry, will kick-off the brief run will kick-off at Philadelphia’s Franklin Music Hall on November 30, followed by shows in Wilkes-Barre, Columbus, Waterloo, and Omaha. They’ll appear at venues like Connecticut’s Oakdale Theatre, the Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, and The Rust Belt in East Moline before wrapping-up at the EPIC Event Center in Green Bay on December 21. The pop-punkers of Sleep Theory and Devour The Day will provide support.

The new dates follow Daughtry’s previously-announced shows supporting Staind and Breaking Benjamin on tour throughout the summer.

Daughtry first arrived on the rock scene in 2006 with their self-titled record, featuring smash-hits “Home,” “It’s Not Over,” and “Feels Like Tonight,” followed by “No Surprise” and “Life After You” from 2009’s Leave This Town. The group released six records to-date, including 2021’s Dearly Beloved. This year, Daughtry returned with singles “Nervous” and “Pieces.”

Daughtry’s holiday tour tickets head on sale Friday, August 9 at 10 a.m. local time. Find Daughtry’s upcoming tour dates below, as well as various ticketing options:

Daughtry | Adrenaline Gone Ballistic Tour 2024

November 30 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

December 2 — Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe

December 5 — Wikles-Barre, PA @ F.M. Kirby Center

December 6 — Columbus, OH @ KEMBA LIVE!

December 7 — East Moline, IL @ The Rust Belt

December 10 — Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

December 11 — Portland, ME @ State Theatre

December 13 — Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre

December 14 — Waterloo, NY @ del Lago Resort & Casino

December 18 — Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse Omaha

December 20 — Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Resort and Casino

December 21 — Green Bay, WI @ EPIC Event Center