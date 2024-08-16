Latto revealed her “Sugar Honey Iced Tea” North American tour this fall. The news arrived fresh on the heels of her latest studio album of the same title with the upcoming trek.

Latto’s 22-city tour kicks off October 25 at Yuengling Center in Tampa, FL, followed by stops in Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Cincinnati, Boston, Toronto, Detroit, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Seattle, San Diego, Vancouver, Phoenix, Las Vegas, and more before wrapping up in Denver at Fillmore Auditorium on December 7. The run will see support from special guests Mariah The Scientist and Karrahbooo.

The Sugar Honey Iced Tea Tour!!!!!!!!!! With #MariahTheScientist & @karrahbooo Presale tickets go live tomorrow at 10am on https://t.co/tO4AIwPzsP (code: BIGMAMA) pic.twitter.com/27QSERQKh9 — BIG LATTO (@Latto) August 14, 2024

The Grammy-nominated rapper collaborated with Ciara, Coco Jones, Hunxho, Young Nudy, Teezo Touchdown, Megan Thee Stallion and Mariah The Scientist in Sugar Honey Iced Tea album that was delivered on August 9.

Latto released the album’s lead single “Put It on da Floor” last year, and the remix of the song, featuring Cardi B, peaked at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. “Sunday Service,” the second single from the album, arrived in February, followed by “Big Mama,” which ranked at No. 4 on the Bubbling Under Hot 100 chart.

The 25-year-old rapper dropped her debut single “Bitch from da Souf” in 2019 and gained double platinum certification by RIAA. The first studio album, Queen of da Souf, came in 2020, and the following year Latto was named as MTV’s “Global Push Artist of the Month.” With the album’s success, she received a Grammy Award nomination for Best New Artist in 2023.

Latto also holds nominations for Best New Hip Hop Artist at the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards and Top Rap Female Artist at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, as well as Best New Artist, Video For Good, and Best Hip Hop at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

Tickets to Latto’s “Sugar Honey Iced Tea” tour head on general sale on Friday, August 16. Fans can score their tickets by viewing the various purchasing options below:

Latto tickets at MEGAseats

Latto tickets at Biglatto.com

Latto tickets at StubHub

Latto tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS

Latto tickets at Vivid Seats

Oct. 25 — Tampa, Fla. @ Yuengling Center

Oct. 27 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Oct. 28 — Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

Oct. 29 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark

Oct. 31 — Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center

Nov. 1 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Nov. 3 — Bridgeport, Conn. @ Total Mortgage Arena

Nov. 4 — Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Nov. 7 — Toronto, Ontario @ HISTORY

Nov. 11 — Detroit, Mich. @ Fox Theatre

Nov. 12 — Chicago, Ill. @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Nov. 15 — Dallas, Texas @ South Side Ballroom

Nov. 16 — Houston, Texas @ 713 Music Hall

Nov. 17 — Austin, Texas @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

Nov. 21 — San Diego, Calif. @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Nov. 25 — Seattle, Wash. @ WAMU Theater

Nov. 26 — Vancouver, B.C. @ PNE Forum

Nov. 29 — San Francisco, Calif. @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Dec. 1 — Inglewood, Calif. @ YouTube Theater

Dec. 4 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Financial Theatre

Dec. 5 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Brooklyn Bowl

Dec. 7 — Denver, Co. @ Fillmore Auditorium