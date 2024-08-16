Latto revealed her “Sugar Honey Iced Tea” North American tour this fall. The news arrived fresh on the heels of her latest studio album of the same title with the upcoming trek.
Latto’s 22-city tour kicks off October 25 at Yuengling Center in Tampa, FL, followed by stops in Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Cincinnati, Boston, Toronto, Detroit, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Seattle, San Diego, Vancouver, Phoenix, Las Vegas, and more before wrapping up in Denver at Fillmore Auditorium on December 7. The run will see support from special guests Mariah The Scientist and Karrahbooo.
The Sugar Honey Iced Tea Tour!!!!!!!!!! With #MariahTheScientist & @karrahbooo Presale tickets go live tomorrow at 10am on https://t.co/tO4AIwPzsP (code: BIGMAMA) pic.twitter.com/27QSERQKh9
— BIG LATTO (@Latto) August 14, 2024
The Grammy-nominated rapper collaborated with Ciara, Coco Jones, Hunxho, Young Nudy, Teezo Touchdown, Megan Thee Stallion and Mariah The Scientist in Sugar Honey Iced Tea album that was delivered on August 9.
Latto released the album’s lead single “Put It on da Floor” last year, and the remix of the song, featuring Cardi B, peaked at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. “Sunday Service,” the second single from the album, arrived in February, followed by “Big Mama,” which ranked at No. 4 on the Bubbling Under Hot 100 chart.
The 25-year-old rapper dropped her debut single “Bitch from da Souf” in 2019 and gained double platinum certification by RIAA. The first studio album, Queen of da Souf, came in 2020, and the following year Latto was named as MTV’s “Global Push Artist of the Month.” With the album’s success, she received a Grammy Award nomination for Best New Artist in 2023.
Latto also holds nominations for Best New Hip Hop Artist at the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards and Top Rap Female Artist at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, as well as Best New Artist, Video For Good, and Best Hip Hop at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.
Tickets to Latto’s “Sugar Honey Iced Tea” tour head on general sale on Friday, August 16. Fans can score their tickets by viewing the various purchasing options below:
Latto – Sugar Honey Iced Tea Tour Tickets
Latto tickets at MEGAseats
Latto tickets at Biglatto.com
Latto tickets at StubHub
Latto tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS
Latto tickets at Vivid Seats
Latto – Sugar Honey Iced Tea Tour Dates
Oct. 25 — Tampa, Fla. @ Yuengling Center
Oct. 27 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Oct. 28 — Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem
Oct. 29 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark
Oct. 31 — Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center
Nov. 1 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
Nov. 3 — Bridgeport, Conn. @ Total Mortgage Arena
Nov. 4 — Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Nov. 7 — Toronto, Ontario @ HISTORY
Nov. 11 — Detroit, Mich. @ Fox Theatre
Nov. 12 — Chicago, Ill. @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Nov. 15 — Dallas, Texas @ South Side Ballroom
Nov. 16 — Houston, Texas @ 713 Music Hall
Nov. 17 — Austin, Texas @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Nov. 21 — San Diego, Calif. @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Nov. 25 — Seattle, Wash. @ WAMU Theater
Nov. 26 — Vancouver, B.C. @ PNE Forum
Nov. 29 — San Francisco, Calif. @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Dec. 1 — Inglewood, Calif. @ YouTube Theater
Dec. 4 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Financial Theatre
Dec. 5 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Brooklyn Bowl
Dec. 7 — Denver, Co. @ Fillmore Auditorium