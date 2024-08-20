Mike Tyson, Jake Paul Fight Officially Rescheduled to November 

The highly-anticipated fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul has officially been rescheduled to November after it was “indefinitely” postponed due to a health scare.

Earlier this year, 56-year-old Tyson experienced a medical emergency while flying from Miami to Los Angeles on May 26, where he experienced an ulcer flare-up, leaving him dizzy and nauseous. According to Most Valuable Promotions, Tyson consulted with medical professionals regarding his condition and was recommended to do minimal, light training over the next few weeks.

“The Problem Child” and “Iron Mike” agreed that it is “only fair” to postpone the fight so that “both athletes have equal training time to prepare for this important match and are able to compete at the highest level.”

Now, the fight — originally scheduled for July 20 — has been rescheduled to November 15 in Arlington, Texas’ AT&T Stadium. The duo met face-to-face in a news conference on Sunday, where Tyson assured he’s ready to go.

“It’s happening,” Tyson assured during the conference. “We’re all here. I’m prepared. I’m very prepared. I had a small adversity, I got sick, but I got better. I feel good.”

The conference marked the first time Tyson resumed press duties following the medical incident in May.