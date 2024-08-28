The iconic German rockers of the Scorpions had to call-off shows in their home country after guitarist Matthias Jabs sustained an injury.

The group revealed the news in a statement on their website, writing that all five dates throughout September had to be cancelled as Jabs’ injury “requires surgery and subsequent rehabilitation.”

“The cancellation hits the band hard, as they were in the final stretch of their “Love At First Sting” world tour,” the statement reads. “They deeply regret this decision and apologize to the more than 40,000 fans who have already purchased tickets, as well as to the event organizers.”

The Scorpions noted that Jabs’ injury was due to an accident, but no further explanation was given.

“We will work closely with the tour organizer to announce new information as soon as possible,” the band said. “We kindly ask for your understanding from all our fans, all the Rock Believers in Germany who were looking forward to the shows with us.”

All ticketholders should receive further information regarding refunds via their point of purchase.

The Scorpions were set to stop in Nürnberg, Hamburg, Leipzig, Cologne, and Frankfurt. They are touring in support of their 19th studio record, Rock Believer, which dropped in 2022 and features tracks “Rock Believer,” “Peacemaker,” and “Shining of Your Soul.”