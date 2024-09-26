Fever 333 has made the decision to cancel all of their upcoming US and international tour dates, citing lead singer Jason Aalon Butler’s ongoing battle with depression.

The band had planned to begin its tour on October 17 in Los Angeles. However, in a recent public statement, Butler revealed that his mental health struggles have taken precedence, leading to the cancellation just over a week before the release of the band’s new album Darker White, scheduled for release October 4.

In a video shared via Instagram, Butler spoke about his struggle, describing this period of depression as one of the most challenging times in his life.

“I come to you admittedly a bit uncomfortable and afraid, but grateful for the opportunity to be honest,” he said. “Recently I’ve been faced with my most significant and challenging struggle with depression. And in a rather unusual turn of events, I became deeply depressed at a time where one would expect to be excitedly anticipating the release of a new album and a tour to support it.”

“And I realized, you know, I need to, I need to delve into the root cause of my sadness. I probably have needed to do this for, no… I have needed to do this for quite some time. So in light of this, you know, I have to announce that I’ll be canceling the Fever tour. And while my instinct is to apologize, I do want to acknowledge, you know, this decision, and my belief in the decision…”

In response to the tour cancellation, Zulu — who was slated to provide support — took to Instagram to express solidarity with Butler.

“We want to send all our love to Jason and wish him a well journey to healing and clarity,” Zulu wrote. “Trying to navigate touring while also going through depression is one of the hardest things to do. So much respect for being vulnerable and open with us and everyone about this. I know exactly how hard it can be to say admit these things, and we’re rooting for you over here absolutely!”