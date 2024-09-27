The Scottish indie-rockers of Franz Ferdinand are hitting the road in 2025 for a world tour to celebrate their forthcoming new record.

Lisbon, Portugal kicks-off the run on February 14 at Aula Magna. From there, they’ll cross Europe, stopping in Barcelona, Milan, Zurich, Munich, Cologne, Amsterdam, and London before heading across the pond to perform in the U.S. and Canada. They’re set to play venues like the Commodore in Vancouver, The Anthem in Washington, D.C., the Brooklyn Paramount, and Boston’s Orpheum before wrapping-up at Toronto’s History on April 15.

Franz Ferdinand will be touring in support of their sixth LP, The Human Fear, which is due January 10. The record marks their first in seven years, following 2018’s Always Ascending. Earlier this year, they dropped the first single off the record, “Audacious.”

Find Franz Ferdinand’s full list of upcoming tour dates, as well as various ticketing options, below:

Franz Ferdinand 2025 World Tour Dates

02-14 | Lisbon, Portugal @ Aula Magna

02-15 | A Coruña, Spain @ Sala Pelícano

02-17 | Madrid, Spain @ La Riviera

02-18 | Barcelona, Spain @ Razzmatazz

02-20 | Milan, Italy @ Fabrique

02-21 | Zurich, Switzerland @ X-Tra

02-22 | Munich, Germany @ Muffathalle

02-24 | Berlin, Germany @ Huxleys Neue Welt

02-25 | Warsaw, Poland @ Progresja

02-27 | Paris, France @ La Cigale

02-28 | Cologne, Germany @ Die Kantine

03-01 | Antwerp, Belgium @ De Roma

03-03 | Amsterdam, Netherlands@ Paradiso

03-05 | London, England @ Shepherd’s Bush Empire

03-06 | London, England @ Shepherd’s Bush Empire

03-07 | Glasgow, Scotland @ Barrowlands

03-24 | Seattle, WA@ Showbox SoDo

03-25 | Vancouver, British Columbia @ Commodore

03-28 | San Francisco, CA @ Warfield

03-31 | Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

04-03 | Kansas City, MO @ Midland

04-04 | Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis

04-07 | Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

04-08 | Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

04-10 | Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

04-12 | Boston, MA @ Orpheum

04-14 | Montreal, Quebec @ M Telus

04-15 | Toronto, Ontario @ History