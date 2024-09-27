The Scottish indie-rockers of Franz Ferdinand are hitting the road in 2025 for a world tour to celebrate their forthcoming new record.
Lisbon, Portugal kicks-off the run on February 14 at Aula Magna. From there, they’ll cross Europe, stopping in Barcelona, Milan, Zurich, Munich, Cologne, Amsterdam, and London before heading across the pond to perform in the U.S. and Canada. They’re set to play venues like the Commodore in Vancouver, The Anthem in Washington, D.C., the Brooklyn Paramount, and Boston’s Orpheum before wrapping-up at Toronto’s History on April 15.
Franz Ferdinand will be touring in support of their sixth LP, The Human Fear, which is due January 10. The record marks their first in seven years, following 2018’s Always Ascending. Earlier this year, they dropped the first single off the record, “Audacious.”
Find Franz Ferdinand’s full list of upcoming tour dates, as well as various ticketing options, below:
Franz Ferdinand 2025 World Tour Dates
02-14 | Lisbon, Portugal @ Aula Magna
02-15 | A Coruña, Spain @ Sala Pelícano
02-17 | Madrid, Spain @ La Riviera
02-18 | Barcelona, Spain @ Razzmatazz
02-20 | Milan, Italy @ Fabrique
02-21 | Zurich, Switzerland @ X-Tra
02-22 | Munich, Germany @ Muffathalle
02-24 | Berlin, Germany @ Huxleys Neue Welt
02-25 | Warsaw, Poland @ Progresja
02-27 | Paris, France @ La Cigale
02-28 | Cologne, Germany @ Die Kantine
03-01 | Antwerp, Belgium @ De Roma
03-03 | Amsterdam, Netherlands@ Paradiso
03-05 | London, England @ Shepherd’s Bush Empire
03-06 | London, England @ Shepherd’s Bush Empire
03-07 | Glasgow, Scotland @ Barrowlands
03-24 | Seattle, WA@ Showbox SoDo
03-25 | Vancouver, British Columbia @ Commodore
03-28 | San Francisco, CA @ Warfield
03-31 | Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
04-03 | Kansas City, MO @ Midland
04-04 | Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis
04-07 | Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem
04-08 | Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
04-10 | Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
04-12 | Boston, MA @ Orpheum
04-14 | Montreal, Quebec @ M Telus
04-15 | Toronto, Ontario @ History