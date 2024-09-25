Convicted fraudster Billy McFarland is attempting to hold the second edition of the infamous Fyre Fest in 2025, though festivalgoers will have to submit an application to the so-called exclusive event.

Last week, Fyre Fest organizers sent out festival applications to those who had signed-up previously on the festival’s website. In the email, organizers said that following the announcement of the 2025 Fyre Fest 2 date, they’ve received applications for over 30,000 tickets.

This time around, organizers revealed that Fyre will only host 3,000 attendees, with tickets released in a series of drops and ticket increases with each drop. The first release began in August.

The application included the following questions for interested attendees:

Where do you live? (city) Please share a link to your social media, or provide a brief professional bio. What’s your favorite vacation destination? With whom would you like to attend FYRE? How many people are in your group? Pick one: boat, kayak, kite board, or jet ski. How much do you expect to spend on tickets? What’s your mobile number? What moment, experience, or connection at FYRE would make FYRE exceed expect

Organizers said they’ll “promptly review all submissions.”

Earlier this month, McFarland told NBC News the festival is set to go down on April 25, 2025 at a private island off the coast of Mexico.

“We’re seven and a half months away,” McFarland said. “We have a private island off the coast of Mexico in the Caribbean, and we have an incredible production company who’s handling everything from soup to nuts.”

McFarland reportedly expects that around 3,000 people will attend the festival across three-days, and while he did not confirm that the island’s name, he said his team is “developing and building out the private island for the actual festival festivities.”

Although McFarland defrauded thousands of ticketholders and served a prison sentence, he is promising that this time around will be a stark difference from the first failed event; while guests were promised villas, big-name acts like blink-182 and Major Lazer, and top-chef cuisine, they were met with hurricane tents, no performers, and the infamous boxed lunch. He told NBC that he is leaning on a festival production company to “handle the stages and the bathrooms and all the stuff that I clearly don’t know how to do.”

One thing McFarland hasn’t booked yet, however, are performers.

“It’s not going to be just music — for example, karate combat,” McFarland said. “We’re in talks with them to set up a pit to have like, live fights at Fyre Festival II.”