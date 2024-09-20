The iconic rockers of Iron Maiden are heading out on a massive world tour next year, dubbed “Run For Your Lives.”

The trek is set to kick-off in Budapest, Hungary on May 27, crossing Europe and the U.K. throughout the summer before wrapping-up the initial first leg in Warsaw, Poland on August 2. Throughout the run, Halestorm, The Raven Age, and Avatar will provide support. While these are the only dates announced so far, the tour is expected to run through 2026.

Fans can expect to see the band perform hits from their first nine albums — from their 1980 self-titled debut through 1992’s Fear of the Dark. The tour will coincide with the 50th anniversary of the group’s first live performance back in 1975.

Frontman Bruce Dickinson said that “next year is a very special one for Iron Maiden and we’re going to be giving our fans a once-in-a-lifetime live experience.”

“This is a tour that’s gonna put a smile on your face and a cheer in your throat,” Dickinson said. “If you’ve seen us before, then get ready to take that experience to a whole new level. If you’ve never seen us before, then what the hell have you been waiting for? Now’s your chance to find out what you’ve been missing! Iron Maiden’s definitely gonna get ya!”

Currently, Iron Maiden is on “The Future Past World Tour” and is slated to begin their North American leg this October. Find Iron Maiden’s full list of upcoming tour dates, and various ticketing options, below:

Iron Maiden Tickets

Iron Maiden Tickets at MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order)

Iron Maiden Tickets at Iron Maiden Official Website

Iron Maiden Tickets at StubHub

Iron Maiden Tickets at Vivid Seats

Iron Maiden Tickets at Ticket Club

Iron Maiden | The Future Past World Tour

09/22 – Aichi, Japan @ Sky Hall Toyota

09/24 – Osaka, Japan @ Osaka-Jo Hall

09/26 – Tokyo, Japan @ Tokyo Garden Theater

09/28 – Kanagawa, Japan @ Pie Arena MM

10/04 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

10/05 – Las Vegas, NV @ Michelob ULTRA Arena

10/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

10/09 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

10/12 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

10/14 – Portland, OR @ MODA Center

10/16 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

10/18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center

10/19 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

10/22 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

10/24 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

10/26 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

10/27 – Quebec, QC @ Videotron Centre

10/30 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

11/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

11/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

11/06 – Worcester, MA @ DCU Center

11/08 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

11/09 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

11/12 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

11/13 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

11/16 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

11/17 – San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center

11/20 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol

11/24 – Bogota, Colombia @ El Campin Stadium

11/27 – Santiago, Chile @ Estadio Nacional

11/28 – Santiago, Chile @ Estadio Nacional

12/06 – Sao Paulo, Brasil @ Allianz Parque

12/07 – Sao Paulo, Brasil @ Allianz Parque

Iron Maiden | Run For Your Lives World Tour 2025

May 27 – Budapest Aréna – Budapest, Hungary

May 31 – Letnany Airport – Prague, Czech Republic

June 1 – TIPOS Arena – Bratislava, Slovakia

June 5 – Trondheim Rocks – Trondheim, Norway

June 7 – SR-Bank Arena – Stavanger, Norway

June 9 – Royal Arena – Copenhagen, Denmark

June 12 – 3Arena – Stockholm, Sweden

June 13 – 3Arena – Stockholm, Sweden

June 16 – Olympic Stadium – Helsinki, Finland

June 21 – Utilita Arena – Birmingham, England

June 22 – Co-op Live – Manchester, England

June 25 – Malahide Castle – Dublin, Ireland

June 28 – London Stadium – London, England

June 30 – OVO Hydro – Glasgow, Scotland

July 3 – Eurockéennes Festival – Belfort, France

July 5 – Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano – Madrid, Spain

July 6 – MEO Arena – Lisbon, Portugal

July 9 – Hallenstadion – Zurich, Switzerland

July 11 – Veltins-Arena – Gelsenkirchen, Germany

July 13 – Stadio Euganeo – Padova, Italy

July 15 – Bürgerweide – Bremen, Germany

July 17 – Ernst Happel Stadium – Vienna, Austria

July 19 – Paris La Défense Arena – Paris, France

July 23 – GelreDome – Arnhem, Netherlands

July 25 – Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt, Germany

July 26 – Cannstatter Wasen – Stuttgart, Germany

July 29 – Waldbühne – Berlin, Germany

Aug. 2 – PGE Narodowy – Warsaw, Poland

May 27 – Budapest Aréna – Budapest, Hungary

May 31 – Letnany Airport – Prague, Czech Republic

June 1 – TIPOS Arena – Bratislava, Slovakia

June 5 – Trondheim Rocks – Trondheim, Norway

June 7 – SR-Bank Arena – Stavanger, Norway

June 9 – Royal Arena – Copenhagen, Denmark

June 12 – 3Arena – Stockholm, Sweden

June 13 – 3Arena – Stockholm, Sweden

June 16 – Olympic Stadium – Helsinki, Finland

June 21 – Utilita Arena – Birmingham, England

June 22 – Co-op Live – Manchester, England

June 25 – Malahide Castle – Dublin, Ireland

June 28 – London Stadium – London, England

June 30 – OVO Hydro – Glasgow, Scotland

July 3 – Eurockéennes Festival – Belfort, France

July 5 – Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano – Madrid, Spain

July 6 – MEO Arena – Lisbon, Portugal

July 9 – Hallenstadion – Zurich, Switzerland

July 11 – Veltins-Arena – Gelsenkirchen, Germany

July 13 – Stadio Euganeo – Padova, Italy

July 15 – Bürgerweide – Bremen, Germany

July 17 – Ernst Happel Stadium – Vienna, Austria

July 19 – Paris La Défense Arena – Paris, France

July 23 – GelreDome – Arnhem, Netherlands

July 25 – Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt, Germany

July 26 – Cannstatter Wasen – Stuttgart, Germany

July 29 – Waldbühne – Berlin, Germany

Aug. 2 – PGE Narodowy – Warsaw, Poland