The iconic rockers of Iron Maiden are heading out on a massive world tour next year, dubbed “Run For Your Lives.”
The trek is set to kick-off in Budapest, Hungary on May 27, crossing Europe and the U.K. throughout the summer before wrapping-up the initial first leg in Warsaw, Poland on August 2. Throughout the run, Halestorm, The Raven Age, and Avatar will provide support. While these are the only dates announced so far, the tour is expected to run through 2026.
Fans can expect to see the band perform hits from their first nine albums — from their 1980 self-titled debut through 1992’s Fear of the Dark. The tour will coincide with the 50th anniversary of the group’s first live performance back in 1975.
Frontman Bruce Dickinson said that “next year is a very special one for Iron Maiden and we’re going to be giving our fans a once-in-a-lifetime live experience.”
“This is a tour that’s gonna put a smile on your face and a cheer in your throat,” Dickinson said. “If you’ve seen us before, then get ready to take that experience to a whole new level. If you’ve never seen us before, then what the hell have you been waiting for? Now’s your chance to find out what you’ve been missing! Iron Maiden’s definitely gonna get ya!”
Currently, Iron Maiden is on “The Future Past World Tour” and is slated to begin their North American leg this October. Find Iron Maiden’s full list of upcoming tour dates, and various ticketing options, below:
Iron Maiden | The Future Past World Tour
09/22 – Aichi, Japan @ Sky Hall Toyota
09/24 – Osaka, Japan @ Osaka-Jo Hall
09/26 – Tokyo, Japan @ Tokyo Garden Theater
09/28 – Kanagawa, Japan @ Pie Arena MM
10/04 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
10/05 – Las Vegas, NV @ Michelob ULTRA Arena
10/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
10/09 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
10/12 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival
10/14 – Portland, OR @ MODA Center
10/16 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
10/18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
10/19 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
10/22 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
10/24 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
10/26 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
10/27 – Quebec, QC @ Videotron Centre
10/30 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
11/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
11/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
11/06 – Worcester, MA @ DCU Center
11/08 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
11/09 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
11/12 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
11/13 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
11/16 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
11/17 – San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center
11/20 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol
11/24 – Bogota, Colombia @ El Campin Stadium
11/27 – Santiago, Chile @ Estadio Nacional
11/28 – Santiago, Chile @ Estadio Nacional
12/06 – Sao Paulo, Brasil @ Allianz Parque
12/07 – Sao Paulo, Brasil @ Allianz Parque
Iron Maiden | Run For Your Lives World Tour 2025
May 27 – Budapest Aréna – Budapest, Hungary
May 31 – Letnany Airport – Prague, Czech Republic
June 1 – TIPOS Arena – Bratislava, Slovakia
June 5 – Trondheim Rocks – Trondheim, Norway
June 7 – SR-Bank Arena – Stavanger, Norway
June 9 – Royal Arena – Copenhagen, Denmark
June 12 – 3Arena – Stockholm, Sweden
June 13 – 3Arena – Stockholm, Sweden
June 16 – Olympic Stadium – Helsinki, Finland
June 21 – Utilita Arena – Birmingham, England
June 22 – Co-op Live – Manchester, England
June 25 – Malahide Castle – Dublin, Ireland
June 28 – London Stadium – London, England
June 30 – OVO Hydro – Glasgow, Scotland
July 3 – Eurockéennes Festival – Belfort, France
July 5 – Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano – Madrid, Spain
July 6 – MEO Arena – Lisbon, Portugal
July 9 – Hallenstadion – Zurich, Switzerland
July 11 – Veltins-Arena – Gelsenkirchen, Germany
July 13 – Stadio Euganeo – Padova, Italy
July 15 – Bürgerweide – Bremen, Germany
July 17 – Ernst Happel Stadium – Vienna, Austria
July 19 – Paris La Défense Arena – Paris, France
July 23 – GelreDome – Arnhem, Netherlands
July 25 – Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt, Germany
July 26 – Cannstatter Wasen – Stuttgart, Germany
July 29 – Waldbühne – Berlin, Germany
Aug. 2 – PGE Narodowy – Warsaw, Poland
