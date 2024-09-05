Rapper Lil Wayne is bringing his Lil’ WeezyAna Fest to his hometown of New Orleans this November.

The event, curated by Lil Wayne, will be produced by Young Money, DMANI, and Live Nation Urban. It is set to take place at the Smoothie King Center on November 2 and will feature the reunion of the hip-hop group the Hot Boys — featuring Lil Wayne, Juvenile, B.G., and Turk. Throughout the fest, Rob49 and Mannie Fresh will also take the stage, with additional acts to be announced at a later date.

Live Nation Urban’s vice president of business development and operations, Brandon Pankey, noted in a statement that “Lil Wayne embodies the spirit of New Orleans, and Lil’ WeezyAna Fest is a stellar showcase of the city’s dynamic and flourishing music scene.”

“Live Nation Urban celebrates this amazing event and is proud to continue to partner and cultivate the growth of this festival for years to come,” Pankey said.

Presale tickets for Lil’ WeezyAna Fest will run throughout the week, followed by a general on sale Friday, September 6 at 8 a.m. PT. Find various ticketing options for the festival below:

Lil’ WeezyAna Tickets

Lil’ WeezyAna Tickets at Smoothing King Center

Lil’ WeezyAna Tickets at StubHub

Lil’ WeezyAna Tickets at Vivid Seats

Lil’ WeezyAna Tickets at Ticket Club