Linkin Park Announces Additional Tour Dates With Sleep Token, Bad Omens 

The nu-metal icons of Linkin Park is officially back, and now, two heavyweights in the rock scene are joining them on tour for newly-announced shows.

Linkin Park will now appear in Paris on November 3, featuring support from Sleep Token. Then, they’ll appear in Dallas with Bad Omens, Jean Dawson, and Helmet on November 8, followed by a show in Sao Paulo in Brazil on November 15. The Dallas show heads on presale Thursday, September 26 at 10 a.m. local time with the code SETLIST, followed by a general on sale Friday, September 27.

The “From Zero” world tour kicked-off earlier this month at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum after Linkin Park returned, debuting a new vocalist and forthcoming record. As previously announced, they’ll appear in Seoul, South Korea on September 28, followed by a gig in Bogota, Colombia in November 11.

In addition to the newly-announced shows, Linkin Park revealed their second new single, “Heavy Is the Crown,” following “The Emptiness Machine.” Their forthcoming album, From Zero, is due this November, marking the band’s first LP since 2017 and the death of former vocalist Chester Bennington.

The addition of vocalist Emily Armstrong has been met with mixed reviews and emotions from fans, who were quick to point out her controversial past with Scientology, as well as her previous friendship with the incarcerated actor Danny Masterson. Armstrong responded to the backlash, noting that she made a mistake previously supporting Masterson at a court hearing, noting, “I do not condone abuse or violence against women.”

Additionally, fans alleged the band is attempting to replace Bennington with Armstrong. Linkin Park founder Mike Shinoda, however, insisted this is not the case. During an interview on Radio 1’s New Music Show, Shinoda said their return was “not meant to be a redo or a rewrite of Linkin Park.” Instead, he said this is “intended to be a new chapter.”

Bennington is widely considered as one of the most gifted vocalists of the 2000s — blending together heavy metal and hip-hop. Linkin Park last released the full-length LP One More Light in 2017. The album followed several successful records including 2003’s Meteora, 2007’s Minutes to Midnight, and A Thousand Suns in 2010. They are best-known for their chart-topping debut Hybrid Theory in 2000, garnering massive attention with hits “Crawling” and “In the End.”

Find Linkin Park’s full list of upcoming tour dates below, as well as various ticketing options:

Linkin Park ‘From Zero’ World Tour 2024

September 28 — Seoul, South Korea @ Inspire Arena/

November 3 — Paris, France @ La Defense Arena

November 8 — Dallas, TX @ Globe Life Field

November 11 — Bogota, Colombia @ Coliseo Medplus

November 15 — Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Allianz Park