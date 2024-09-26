Two attendees of Ohio’s Lost Lands Festival have died under two separate circumstances, according to an official statement from the festival. The event took place from September 20 to 22.

The organizers of the festival confirmed the fatalities in a statement, sharing:

“Lost Lands Fam, We are deeply saddened to share that two individuals who attended the event passed away over the weekend in separate incidents. We extend our sincere condolences to their family, friends, and loved ones. The health, safety and welfare of our fans and community are our top priority. The exact causes of these tragedies are unrelated to any vehicle incident and remain unknown. We will not provide further details out of respect for the families’ privacy. ”

The Licking County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the identities of the victims as James Phromphanh, 34, and a second man whose identity remains withheld for privacy reasons, though it is known he was 27-years-old. While details surrounding the deaths remain scarce, authorities are investigating the causes, with toxicology reports expected in the coming weeks.

Although the specific causes of death are currently unknown, festival organizers shared it is unrelated to a separate incident where Noah Curtis, a 24-year-old attendee, was arrested after driving his vehicle into multiple tents within the festival’s campgrounds. Two people were injured in the incident, one of whom sustained a broken hip and required hospitalization. Curtis has since been charged with aggravated vehicular assault.

“We hope our community can come together to support each other and keep all those affected in their thoughts during this difficult time,” the festival said.