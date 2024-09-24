A man was arrested over the weekend after driving his car through a number of tents at Ohio’s Lost Lands festival.

According to the Licking County Sheriff’s Office, 24-year-old Noah Curtis was arrested and charged with aggravated vehicular assault after injuring two attendees. One man was treated on-scene for minor injuries while a woman was transported to a local hospital for suffering a broken hip.

Lost Lands organizers provided an official statement to TicketNews following the events:

“On Saturday night Licking County Sheriff’s department arrested a man after a vehicle was involved in an incident at the vendor camping area, injuring two people, one of whom was taken to a local hospital to receive medical care and is in stable condition. We are offering any information we can to local authorities to aid their investigation.”

Lost Lands organizers addressed other rumors on Reddit, writing that there was a video posted on the platform of a festivalgoer holding a water gun. Organizers said the festivalgoer was immediately removed from the festival as they have a “zero tolerance policy for toys resembling any form of weapon.” Additionally, organizers rejected any rumors of fines being given to attendees for smoking, noting, “no fines have been given to any attendees.”

“Safety is and always will be our first priority at Lost Lands and disseminating good information helps keep everyone safe,” they concluded.

This wasn’t the only thing plaguing Lost Lands over the weekend; ticketholders were frantically seeking information regarding their tickets after the San Francisco-headquartered ticketing company Lyte has abruptly shut down and seemingly went out of business last week. Festival attendees who bought or sold tickets through Lyte for the festival were unable to access their tickets or funds.

The festival, held from September 20 to 22, featured performances from acts like Zeds Dead, Crankdat, Calcium, Excision, G-Rex, Mitis, and more.