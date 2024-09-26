Following the conclusion of their already announced UK and Ireland tour dates in 2025, Oasis will perform concerts in 13 cities across the globe, according to online rumors. The Live ’25 tour will take the Gallagher brothers to North America, South America, and Asia — in addition to the already announced dates — though no other European shows are included in the expected upcoming announcement.

According to NME, the new round of tour dates for Oasis are expected to be announced shortly, though no specific timeline has currently been detailed. The cities planned for the to-be-announced legs of shows include Toronto, Chicago, East Rutherford (NJ), Boston, Los Angeles, and Mexico City in North America. Asian shows are expected to be announced in Seoul, Tokyo, and Melbourne. South American shows include Sao Paulo, Santiago, and Buenos Aires.

It has been expected that shows in North America would be coming on the heels of the Ireland and UK run, particularly in the wake of a billboard showing up in New York in early September.

“If we need to put up a billboard to get these guys to come to the States, here is is,” read the billboard placed in Times Square by Amazon Music, featuring a photograph of Liam and Noel Gallagher.

🚨 Oasis are teasing US tour dates with a billboard in Times Square 👀 pic.twitter.com/GHFEXU2w6n — Liam Gallagher Fans Club (@liamgfansclub) September 3, 2024

The North American cities listed in the rumored leg of shows to be announced line up with a screenshot of a spreadsheet that circulated earlier this month, showing plans for dates in late August and early September of 2025. If accurate, the plans would include potential second shows in several cities, presumably dependent on demand for the first batch of shows that are put on sale.

The Oasis reunion tour has already seen a significant round of controversy, particularly over the band’s use of surged “dynamic” ticket prices during the initial sales period for the UK and Ireland dates. Fans shopping for tickets during that initial period were greeted by prices that often came in at 3-4x the advertised “face value” price, blamed on the fact that the tickets were “in demand.”

Regulators have slammed the process, specifically because there was no announcement prior to the sale that the surging tactics might be in place, leaving consumers with a stressful decision after lengthy wait whether or not they could spring for tickets they thought were one price, only to find they were actually a different – significantly higher – one.

“It’s important that fans are treated fairly when they buy tickets, which is why we’ve launched this investigation,” says Sarah Cardell, Chief Executive of the UK’s CMA in a statement announcing the regulator would be investigating the sales process to determine if any laws were broken. “It’s clear that many people felt they had a bad experience and were surprised by the price of their tickets at check-out. We want to hear from fans who went through the process and may have encountered issues so that we can investigate whether existing consumer protection law has been breached.”

Oasis has blamed Ticketmaster and its management for the surge prices, all while announcing multiple additional dates across Ireland and the UK once fans had committed to the surge-priced tickets and the band knew there was further interest by others who hadn’t booked tickets yet.

Twickets – the officially authorized resale channel limited to face value – also came under fire from Oasis fans after resale listings for tickets at “face value” came with enormous fees due to the highly surged original price.

Oasis 2025 Tour Dates

Currently Announced

July 4 – Principality Stadium | Cardiff, Wales

July 5 – Principality Stadium | Cardiff, Wales

July 11 – Heaton Park | Manchester, UK

July 12 – Heaton Park | Manchester, UK

July 16 – Heaton Park | Manchester, UK

July 19 – Heaton Park | Manchester, UK

July 20 – Heaton Park | Manchester, UK

July 25 – Wembley Stadium | London, UK

July 26 – Wembley Stadium | London, UK

July 30 – Wembley Stadium | London, UK

August 2 – Wembley Stadium | London, UK

August 3 – Wembley Stadium | London, UK

August 8 – Murrayfield Stadium | Edinburgh, Scotland

August 9 – Murrayfield Stadium | Edinburgh, Scotland

August 12 – Murrayfield Stadium | Edinburgh, Scotland

August 16 – Croke Park | Dublin, Ireland

August 17 – Croke Park | Dublin, Ireland

September 27 – Wembley Stadium | London, UK

September 28 – Wembley Stadium | London, UK

Rumored, Dates Unconfirmed

August 24 – Downsview Park | Toronto, ON

August 25 – Downsview Park | Toronto, ON (depending on demand)

August 27 – Soldier Field | Chicago, IL

August 28 – Soldier Field | Chicago, IL (depending on demand)

August 30 – MetLife Stadium | East Rutherford, NJ

August 31 – MetLife Stadium | East Rutherford, NJ (depending on demand)

September 2 – Gillette Stadium | Foxborough, MA

September 5 – Rose Bowl | Los Angeles, CA (depending on demand)

September 6 – Rose Bowl | Los Angeles, CA

September 11 – Foro Sol | Mexico City, MX

September 12 – Foro Sol | Mexico City, MX (depending on demand)

Seoul, South Korea

Tokyo, Japan

Melbourne, Australia

Sydney, Australia

Sao Paulo, Brazil

Santiago, Chile

Buenos Aires, Argentina