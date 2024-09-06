Role Model is gearing up for a world tour in support of his latest album, Kansas Anymore.

The “No Place Like Tour” will take the singer across the globe, kicking off in Dublin, Ireland, on November 10 at The Academy. Following the European start, Role Model is then scheduled to perform in Australia and New Zealand in early February 2025.

The North American portion of the tour is slated to start on February 24 in Phoenix, AZ, at The Van Buren. From there, the singer is set to make stops in various cities including Dallas, Austin, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Washington DC, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Boston, Toronto, Chicago, and Los Angeles, before wrapping up on April 7 in Portland, OR, at the McMenamins Crystal Ballroom.

Presale tickets are scheduled to begin on September 10 at 10:00 a.m. local time by signing up for the presale password. The general ticket sale is then set to open on September 13 at 10 a.m. local time.

Joining Role Model on tour are Matilda Mann, set to open for the UK and European dates, while Medium Build will join the Australian and New Zealand shows. Debbii Dawson will feature on all North American dates except for Denver.

Currently, Role Model is performing as a special guest on Gracie Abrams' The Secret of Us tour.

No Place Like Tour Dates

UK/Europe 2024

November 10 – Dublin, IE – The Academy *

November 12 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute Birmingham *

November 13 – Manchester, UK – O2 Ritz Manchester *

November 15 – London, UK – O2 Academy Brixton *

November 17 – Paris, FR – Élysée Montmartre

November 19 – Hamburg, DE – Docks

November 21 – Stockholm, SE – Slaktkyrkan

November 23 – Oslo, NO – Parkteatret

November 25 – Copenhagen, DK – Pumpehuset

November 27 – Utrecht, NL – TivoliVredenburg

November 28 – Cologne, DE – Carlswerk Victoria

November 30 – Frankfurt, DE – ZOOM

December 2 – Berlin, DE – Huxleys Neue Welt

December 4 – Warsaw, PL – Proxima

December 5 – Prague, CZ – ROXY

December 6 – Munich, DE – Backstage Werk

December 8 – Madrid, ES – La Riviera

December 9 – Barcelona, ES – Sala Apolo

New Zealand/Australia 2025

February 3 – Auckland, NZ – Powerstation ^

February 5 – Brisbane, AU – The Tivoli ^

February 6 – Sydney, AU – Enmore Theatre^

February 8 – Melbourne, AU – Forum ^

February 11 – Adelaide, AU – The Gov ^

North America 2025

February 24 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren +

February 27 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues +

February 28 – Houston, TX – House of Blues +

March 2 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater +

March 4 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues +

March 5 – Tampa, FL – The RITZ Ybor +

March 7 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle+

March 8 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works +

March 9 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore +

March 11 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club + (not a Live Nation show)

March 14 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore +

March 15 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount +

March 16 – Boston, MA – House of Blues +

March 18 – Montréal, QC – MTELUS +

March 19 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY +

March 20 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore +

March 22 – Columbus, OH – The Bluestone +

March 23 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre +

March 25 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee +

March 26 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore +

March 28 – Denver, CO – Summit

March 29 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center +

April 1 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern +

April 3 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater + (not a Live Nation show)

April 5 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom +

April 6 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo + (not a Live Nation show)

April 7 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom +

* Matilda Mann supporting

^ Medium Build supporting

+ Debbii Dawson supporting