Swedish punk group Refused revealed they are breaking up — but not without a farewell tour. The run, titled, “Refused Are F**king Dead … And This Time aThey Really Mean It,” will see the group head across North America in 2025.

In a lengthy statement on Instagram, drummer David Sandström said they have plans for a spring trek in North America before wrapping it up in their home country, Sweden, at the end of 2025.

“We were supposed to do this in June,” Sandström said. “Roll out our modest farewell run, starting with the Rosendal Garden Party in Stockholm and then doing some light touring before calling it quits end of year.”

After recalling magnificent rehearsals and warm up shows in Uppsala, Sandström said he got a call from vocalist Dennis Lyxzén’s wife the following day, stating Dennis had a heart attack. So, they decided to postpone fall and winter dates and start touring in spring.

Sandström mentioned their breakthrough years in the early 90s, as well as both the fun parts and hardships of being in a band. He pointed to the dynamics of being a family, the inevitable processes of their break-up in 1998, and their decision to “[give] it another shot” in 2012.

“We gave it several shots between 2012 and 2024,” he continued. “We all have different takes on how it went and what the legacy of the reformed band will be, but personally I felt we couldn’t quite agree on what we were supposed to do musically, and we were still struggling with that when the pandemic hit.”

In the beginning of this year, the band started making plans to have “one last big hurrah,” to make the end of the band a fun, generous, indulgent affair.

“And that’s how it felt after the first show, it’s the best we’ve ever sounded and we were really enjoying ourselves, tossing in old songs we haven’t played since the nineties and even a Misfits cover,” he wrote.

Sandström concluded his message with news of the tour heading to the U.S. and Canada in March/April 2025. Then, they’ll see what they’re going to do with the rest of the year.

“All we know is that we want to finish back home in Sweden sometime that winter,” the post concluded. “Let us know if there are songs you want us to play and we’ll give them a shot. Hope to see you out there.”

“Refused Are F**king Dead … And This Time They Really Mean It” tour will kick off March 21, 2025 at Brooklyn Paramount in New York, followed by stops in several major cities, including Toronto, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Seattle, Vancouver, and more. The trek will wrap-up at Ace Of Spades in Sacramento on April 10.

Special guests Quicksand will join the band throughout their North American run.

In addition to the upcoming tour, Refused will reissue their 1998 album, The Shape of Punk to Come, with a limited collector’s edition loaded with exclusives, including a 3 LP version of the album on exclusive colored vinyl, unreleased demos and rare alternate versions of songs on November 8. The 25th anniversary package will also include a 12-song tribute album titled “The Shape Of Punk To Come Obliterated” with covers and remixes by boundary smashing bands like Quicksand, Zulu, Gel, IDLES, Touche Amore and more.

Refused’s lineup is currently composed of Dennis Lyxzén (lead vocals), David Sandström (drums), Magnus Flagge (bass), and Mattias Bärjed (guitar).

Find the band’s full tour schedule below, as well as various ticket purchasing options:

3/21 Brooklyn, NY, @Brooklyn Paramount

3/23 Toronto, ON, @HISTORY

3/25 Chicago, IL, @Salt Shed

3/27 San Francisco, CA, @The Warfield

3/28 Los Angeles, CA, @Shrine Expo Hall

3/29 Del Mar, CA, @The Sound

3/30 Phoenix, AZ, @Marquee Theatre

4/1 Denver, CO, @Ogden Theatre

4/2 Salt Lake City, UT, @Union Event Center

4/4 Boise, ID, @Knitting Factory

4/5 Seattle, WA, @The Showbox

4/7 Vancouver, BC, @Vogue Theatre

4/8 Portland, OR, @Revolution Hall

4/10 Sacramento, CA, @Ace Of Spades