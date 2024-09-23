“Weird Al” Yankovic is hitting the road next year for a massive tour, spanning across 65 cities.

“The Bigger and Weirder 2025 Tour” is set to kick-off with a five-night stay at The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas from June 13 through 20. From there, he’ll stop in cities like Charlotte, Casper, Mountain View, Colorado Springs, and Tulsa, making stops at the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, New York City’s iconic Madison Square Garden, Inglewoods’ Kia Forum, and the Palace Theatre in Columbus. Nashville will wrap-up the trek at Ascend Amphitheater on September 20.

Throughout the run, fans can expect to see an elaborate production with a giant video wall, multiple costume changes, and an eight-piece backing ensemble. Additionally, the 7-foot clown Puddles Pity Party will provide support.

“This is kind of a “best of both worlds” tour,” Yankovic said in a statement. “We’ll be doing all the big crowd-pleasing parodies as well as some deep cuts for the hardcore fans — but with twice as many players on stage, everything is going to sound twice as good.”

Yankovich arrived on the music scene in the ’80s with his self-titled debut and quickly garnered attention with comedic parody hits over the years like “Another One Rides the Bus,” “Like a Surgeon,” and “Smells Like Nirvana.” In the early 2000s, he remained a staple in the comedy space with chart-topping tracks “White & Nerdy” and “Canadian Idiot” ahead of his No. 1 record — and latest to-date — 2014’s Mandatory Fun.

A presale is slated for Wednesday, September 25 with the code SETLIST followed by a general public sale on Friday, September 27 at 10 a.m. local time. Find Yankovic’s full list of upcoming tour dates below, as well as various ticketing options:

“Weird Al” Yankovic | The Bigger & Weirder 2025 Tour

06/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort

06/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort

06/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort

06/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort

06/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort

06/23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center

06/24 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

06/26 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

06/27 – Des Moines, IA @ Des Moines Civic Center

06/28 – Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Amphitheater at Treasure Island Resort & Casino

06/29 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival

07/01 – Traverse City, MI @ National Cherry Festival

07/02 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

07/03 – Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

07/05 – Beaver Dam, KY @ Beaver Dam Amphitheater

07/06 – Kettering, OH @ Fraze Pavilion

07/09 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

07/11 – Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

07/12 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

07/13 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

07/15 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre

07/17 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Broadview Stage at SPAC

07/18 – Mashantucket, CT @ The Premier Theatre at Foxwoods Resort Casino

07/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann

07/20 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap

07/24 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

07/25 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion

07/26 – Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

07/27 – Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheater

07/29 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre

07/31 – Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall

08/01 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

08/02 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre

08/03 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

08/05 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Theater

08/07 – Casper, WY @ Ford Wyoming Center

08/08 – Idaho Falls, ID @ Mountain America Center

08/09 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

08/10 – Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater

08/12 – Airway Heights, WA @ BECU Live Amp at Northern Quest Resort & Casino

08/13 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn – McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater

08/14 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn – McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater

08/15 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

08/17 – Palmer, AK @ Alaska State Fair – ConocoPhillips Borealis Theatre

08/20 – Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheater

08/22 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

08/23 – Modesto, CA @ The Fruit Yard Amphitheater

08/24 – Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

08/26 – Redding, CA @ Redding Civic Auditorium Lawn

08/27 – Rohnert Park, CA @ Green Music Center

08/29 – San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

08/30 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

08/31 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

09/02 – Grand Junction, CO @ Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park

09/04 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Ford Amphitheater

09/05 – Rio Rancho, NM @ Rio Rancho Events Center

09/06 – Concho, OK @ Lucky Star Amphitheater at Lucky Star Casino

09/07 – Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater

09/09 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park

09/12 – Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field

09/13 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

09/14 – Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre

09/16 – Newport, KY @ MegaCorp Pavilion

09/17 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Miller Auditorium

09/20 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater