“Weird Al” Yankovic is hitting the road next year for a massive tour, spanning across 65 cities.
“The Bigger and Weirder 2025 Tour” is set to kick-off with a five-night stay at The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas from June 13 through 20. From there, he’ll stop in cities like Charlotte, Casper, Mountain View, Colorado Springs, and Tulsa, making stops at the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, New York City’s iconic Madison Square Garden, Inglewoods’ Kia Forum, and the Palace Theatre in Columbus. Nashville will wrap-up the trek at Ascend Amphitheater on September 20.
Throughout the run, fans can expect to see an elaborate production with a giant video wall, multiple costume changes, and an eight-piece backing ensemble. Additionally, the 7-foot clown Puddles Pity Party will provide support.
“This is kind of a “best of both worlds” tour,” Yankovic said in a statement. “We’ll be doing all the big crowd-pleasing parodies as well as some deep cuts for the hardcore fans — but with twice as many players on stage, everything is going to sound twice as good.”
Yankovich arrived on the music scene in the ’80s with his self-titled debut and quickly garnered attention with comedic parody hits over the years like “Another One Rides the Bus,” “Like a Surgeon,” and “Smells Like Nirvana.” In the early 2000s, he remained a staple in the comedy space with chart-topping tracks “White & Nerdy” and “Canadian Idiot” ahead of his No. 1 record — and latest to-date — 2014’s Mandatory Fun.
A presale is slated for Wednesday, September 25 with the code SETLIST followed by a general public sale on Friday, September 27 at 10 a.m. local time. Find Yankovic’s full list of upcoming tour dates below, as well as various ticketing options:
“Weird Al” Yankovic | The Bigger & Weirder 2025 Tour
06/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort
06/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort
06/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort
06/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort
06/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort
06/23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center
06/24 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
06/26 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
06/27 – Des Moines, IA @ Des Moines Civic Center
06/28 – Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Amphitheater at Treasure Island Resort & Casino
06/29 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival
07/01 – Traverse City, MI @ National Cherry Festival
07/02 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
07/03 – Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
07/05 – Beaver Dam, KY @ Beaver Dam Amphitheater
07/06 – Kettering, OH @ Fraze Pavilion
07/09 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
07/11 – Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
07/12 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
07/13 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
07/15 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre
07/17 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Broadview Stage at SPAC
07/18 – Mashantucket, CT @ The Premier Theatre at Foxwoods Resort Casino
07/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann
07/20 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap
07/24 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
07/25 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion
07/26 – Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
07/27 – Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheater
07/29 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre
07/31 – Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall
08/01 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
08/02 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre
08/03 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
08/05 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Theater
08/07 – Casper, WY @ Ford Wyoming Center
08/08 – Idaho Falls, ID @ Mountain America Center
08/09 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
08/10 – Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater
08/12 – Airway Heights, WA @ BECU Live Amp at Northern Quest Resort & Casino
08/13 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn – McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater
08/14 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn – McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater
08/15 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
08/17 – Palmer, AK @ Alaska State Fair – ConocoPhillips Borealis Theatre
08/20 – Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheater
08/22 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
08/23 – Modesto, CA @ The Fruit Yard Amphitheater
08/24 – Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
08/26 – Redding, CA @ Redding Civic Auditorium Lawn
08/27 – Rohnert Park, CA @ Green Music Center
08/29 – San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
08/30 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
08/31 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
09/02 – Grand Junction, CO @ Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park
09/04 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Ford Amphitheater
09/05 – Rio Rancho, NM @ Rio Rancho Events Center
09/06 – Concho, OK @ Lucky Star Amphitheater at Lucky Star Casino
09/07 – Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater
09/09 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park
09/12 – Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field
09/13 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
09/14 – Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre
09/16 – Newport, KY @ MegaCorp Pavilion
09/17 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Miller Auditorium
09/20 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater