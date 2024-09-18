One Direction heart-throb Zayn Malik has officially announced his first-ever headlining solo tour.

Malik silently walked onto The Tonight Show to make an announcement during Jimmy Fallon’s desk time post-monologue, following a similar appearance on the show earlier this year to reveal his fourth solo album, Room Under the Stairs. He simply handed Fallon a note, swapped out Fallon’s coffee mug for his own, and walked off-stage.

“I’m going on my first-ever tour this autumn,” Fallon read from Malik’s note. “So maybe when you’re done picking apples with your buds, you can come check out my Stairway to the Sky tour across the U.S. and UK.”

See the full reveal on The Tonight Show below:

The intimate, 11-date “Stairway to the Sky Tour” will kick-off at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on October 23 in San Francisco. From there, he’ll appear in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., and New York City before heading across the pond for gigs in Leeds, Manchester, London, and Wolverhampton. The run will wrap-up at the O2 City Hall in Newcastle on December 3.

The English singer first garnered attention with One Direction after auditioning on The X Factor, going on to become a part of one of the best-selling boy bands of all time. After he split with the group in 2015, he released the solo record Mind of Mine in 2016, stealing hearts with the single “Pillowtalk.” He went on to release records Icarus Falls and Nobody is Listening, followed by 2024’s Room Under the Stairs. The LP features tracks “What I Am,” “Alienated,” and “Stardust.”

A special ZAYN VIP Key presale will begin on Thursday, September 19, as well as additional presales throughout the week. A general on sale is set to begin on Saturday, September 21 at 11 a.m. local time. Find Malik’s full list of upcoming tour dates, as well as various ticketing options, below:

Zayn Malik | Stairway to the Sky Tour 2024

Oct. 23 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Oct. 25 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Oct. 27 — Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall

Oct. 30 — Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

Nov. 2 — New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

Nov. 20 — Edinburgh, UK @ O2 Academy

Nov. 23 — Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy

Nov. 24 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

Nov. 26 — London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

Nov. 29 — Wolverhampton, UK @ Wolverhampton The Halls