Country music legend Brad Paisley will open Game 1 of the 2024 World Series by performing the national anthem.

On Friday, October 25, Paisley will take center stage at Dodgers Stadium as the Los Angeles Dodgers face off against the New York Yankees. The game begins at 7 p.m. ET on FOX, FOX Deportes, and ESPN Radio.

This appearance marks Paisley’s fourth time performing at the World Series, who is known for his lifelong dedication to the Dodgers. The first two games of the series will be played in Los Angeles before moving to New York, where Yankee Stadium is set to host the next portion of the games.

Additionally, Paisley is slated to perform on November 2 at the Armory in Minneapolis at The Armory. From there, the “Mud On The Tires” singer is set to begin his three-night residency in Las Vegas at Encore Theatre At Wynn from December 6 to 8.

Notably, the match-up between the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers has driven World Series ticket prices to near-record highs. This marks New York’s first World Series appearance since their 2009 championship in the newly opened Yankee Stadium. The Dodgers last won in 2020, though those games were held in Texas due to pandemic restrictions, making their last home World Series game at Dodger Stadium in 2018.

The two teams haven’t met in the World Series since 1981, when the Dodgers won in six games.

