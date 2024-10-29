Comedian Dave Chappelle and Killer Mike are hitting the road later this year for the “Still Talkin’ That Shit!” tour.

The co-headlining run will see Chappelle performing a standup routine, while Killer Mike will perform with his gospel choir, The Mighty Midnight Revival. They’ll kick-off the jaunt in Detroit at the Fox Theatre on November 15, followed by shows in Atlanta, Rosemont, and Boston. Along the way, they’ll stop at New York City’s The Theater at Madison Square Garden and the Paramount Theatre in Oakland before wrapping-up at the Long Beach Terrace Theater on November 24.

Throughout the trek, concertgoers will have a “phone-free experience” via Yondr, where their phones will be secured in pouches that cannot be opened until the end of the event.

Find Dave Chappelle and Killer Mike’s upcoming tour dates below, as well as various ticketing options:

Dave Chappelle & Killer Mike | Talking That Shit! Tour 2024

11/15 — Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

11/17 — Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

11/18 — Rosemont, IL @ Rosemont Theatre

11/20 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

11/21 — New York, NY @ The Theater at Madison Square Garden

11/23 — Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre

11/24 — Long Beach, CA @ Long Beach Terrace Theater