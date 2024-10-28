The Swedish heavy metalheads of Ghost have revealed their biggest headlining world tour to-date.
The trek is slated to kick-off with a European run from April 15 in Manchester through Oslo, Norway on May 24, stopping in cities along the way like Frankfurt, Munich, Lisbon, Milan, Amsterdam, Prague, Paris, and Copenhagen. The North American leg picks-up on July 9 in Baltimore. Ghost is set to appear at venues like New York City’s Madison Square Garden, Ball Arena in Denver, Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena, and Austin’s Moody Center before wrapping-up at Mexico City’s Palacio de los Deportes on September 24.
At this time, Ghost has not revealed a title for the tour, which means they may have an album in the works. The group last released Impera in 2022, following Prequelle in 2018 and Meliora in 2015. Earlier this year, Ghost’s immersive film “Rite Here Rite Now” premiered globally, showcasing the live performances from the sold-out two-night finale of their 2023 “Re-Imperatour.”
Artist presale tickets for Ghost’s world tour will be available starting on Tuesday, October 29 at 12 p.m. local time with the code “GHOST2025.” A general on sale will begin on Friday, November 1 at 10 a.m. local time for most territories. Find Ghost’s full itinerary and various ticketing options below:
Ghost | World Tour Dates 2025
Apr. 15 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena
Apr. 16 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
Apr. 19 – London, UK – The O2
Apr. 20 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena
Apr. 22 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis
Apr. 23 – Frankfurt, DE – Festhalle Frankfurt
Apr. 24 – Munich, DE – Olympiahalle
Apr. 26 – Lyon, FR – LDLC Arena
Apr. 27 – Toulouse, FR – Zénith Toulouse Métropole
Apr. 29 – Lisbon, PT – MEO Arena
Apr. 30 – Madrid, ES – Palacio Vistalegre
May 03 – Zürich, CH – Hallenstadion Zürich
May 04 – Milan, IT – Unipol Forum
May 07 – Berlin, DE – Uber Arena
May 08 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome
May 10 – Lodz, PL – Atlas Arena
May 11 – Prague, CZ – O2 Arena
May 13 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena
May 14 – Oberhausen, DE – Rudolf Weber-ARENA
May 15 – Hannover, DE – ZAG Arena
May 17 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena
May 20 – Tampere, FI – Nokia Arena
May 22 – Linköping, SE – Saab Arena
May 23 – Sandviken, SE – Göransson Arena
May 24 – Oslo, NO – Oslo Spektrum
Jul. 09 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
Jul. 11 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Jul. 12 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Jul. 13 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
Jul. 15 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center
Jul. 17 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Jul. 18 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Jul. 19 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Jul. 21 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Jul. 22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Jul. 24 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Jul. 25 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
Jul. 26 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Jul. 28 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
Jul. 29 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
Jul. 30 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
Aug. 01 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena
Aug. 02 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Aug. 03 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
Aug. 05 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
Aug. 07 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Aug. 09 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena
Aug. 10 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena
Aug. 11 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Aug. 14 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Aug. 15 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
Aug. 16 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Sep. 24 – Mexico City, MX – Palacio de los Deportes