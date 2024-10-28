The Swedish heavy metalheads of Ghost have revealed their biggest headlining world tour to-date.

The trek is slated to kick-off with a European run from April 15 in Manchester through Oslo, Norway on May 24, stopping in cities along the way like Frankfurt, Munich, Lisbon, Milan, Amsterdam, Prague, Paris, and Copenhagen. The North American leg picks-up on July 9 in Baltimore. Ghost is set to appear at venues like New York City’s Madison Square Garden, Ball Arena in Denver, Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena, and Austin’s Moody Center before wrapping-up at Mexico City’s Palacio de los Deportes on September 24.

At this time, Ghost has not revealed a title for the tour, which means they may have an album in the works. The group last released Impera in 2022, following Prequelle in 2018 and Meliora in 2015. Earlier this year, Ghost’s immersive film “Rite Here Rite Now” premiered globally, showcasing the live performances from the sold-out two-night finale of their 2023 “Re-Imperatour.”

Artist presale tickets for Ghost’s world tour will be available starting on Tuesday, October 29 at 12 p.m. local time with the code “GHOST2025.” A general on sale will begin on Friday, November 1 at 10 a.m. local time for most territories. Find Ghost’s full itinerary and various ticketing options below:

Ghost | World Tour Dates 2025

Apr. 15 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena

Apr. 16 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

Apr. 19 – London, UK – The O2

Apr. 20 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena

Apr. 22 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis

Apr. 23 – Frankfurt, DE – Festhalle Frankfurt

Apr. 24 – Munich, DE – Olympiahalle

Apr. 26 – Lyon, FR – LDLC Arena

Apr. 27 – Toulouse, FR – Zénith Toulouse Métropole

Apr. 29 – Lisbon, PT – MEO Arena

Apr. 30 – Madrid, ES – Palacio Vistalegre

May 03 – Zürich, CH – Hallenstadion Zürich

May 04 – Milan, IT – Unipol Forum

May 07 – Berlin, DE – Uber Arena

May 08 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

May 10 – Lodz, PL – Atlas Arena

May 11 – Prague, CZ – O2 Arena

May 13 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

May 14 – Oberhausen, DE – Rudolf Weber-ARENA

May 15 – Hannover, DE – ZAG Arena

May 17 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena

May 20 – Tampere, FI – Nokia Arena

May 22 – Linköping, SE – Saab Arena

May 23 – Sandviken, SE – Göransson Arena

May 24 – Oslo, NO – Oslo Spektrum

Jul. 09 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Jul. 11 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Jul. 12 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Jul. 13 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Jul. 15 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center

Jul. 17 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Jul. 18 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Jul. 19 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Jul. 21 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Jul. 22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Jul. 24 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Jul. 25 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

Jul. 26 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Jul. 28 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

Jul. 29 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Jul. 30 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Aug. 01 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

Aug. 02 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Aug. 03 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

Aug. 05 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Aug. 07 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Aug. 09 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

Aug. 10 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

Aug. 11 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Aug. 14 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Aug. 15 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Aug. 16 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sep. 24 – Mexico City, MX – Palacio de los Deportes