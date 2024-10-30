The U.S. Presidential Election is less than a week away, and in an effort to increase voter turnout at the polls, #iVotedConcerts has announced 18 free nonpartisan events across the country.

The nonprofit organization used data from John Hopkins University’s SNF Agora Institute, which showed the top trending artists in each location to specifically increase the most civic impact. The series kick-off on Wednesday night with gigs at The Fillmore in Detroit with Kash Doll and Chromeo at Las Vegas’ Brooklyn Bowl.

On Halloween, Skilla Baby will take over Phoenix’s Celebrity Theatre, followed by gigs in Charlotte, Pittsburgh, Austin, and Milwaukee. CAKE will perform at Las Vegas’ Brooklyn Bowl, Apostle Jones is set to appear at the Beachland Ballroom in Cleveland, and A Boogie Wit da Hoodie will round-out the run with a gig at the Desert Diamond Arena in Phoenix.

Fans can enter the concert by either having their voter registration checked, opt in for election updates for HeadCount, or submit a selfie outside their polling place or at home with a blank and unmarked ballot. Future voters will also be able to attend a show by letting the nonprofit know what election they will turn 18-years-old — and score a ticket by sharing why they’re excited to attend.

Emily White, CEO and founder of #iVoted Concerts and Johns Hopkins SNF Agora Institute visiting fellow, said that the nonprofit is “deeply moved by the brilliant artists, academics, music industry leaders and partners that have come together to produce 18 free #iVoted Concerts nationwide in venues ranging from clubs to arenas.”

“Although this really is the election of our lifetime, we’re just getting started as I’m thrilled that organizations like TradesForce are utilizing our data and asking us to produce Impact Concerts that support the climate and beyond by opting in to learn about clean energy jobs in each market,” White said. “There is so much more we can do with this data to target the exact demographics in each location to take action and make a tangible impact on our society for all.”

Find the full round of upcoming concerts below:

#iVOTED CONCERTS 2024

Oct. 30 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore w/ Kash Doll, Tay B, KUR, Ari B

Oct. 30 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl w/ Chromeo & DJ Crykit

Oct. 31 – Phoenix, AZ – Celebrity Theatre w/ Skilla Baby, Tee Grizzley, KUR

Nov. 1 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore w/ Skilla Baby, Luh Tyler, KUR, Drew Yari

Nov. 4 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre w/ Skilla Baby, Tee Grizzley, KUR

Nov. 5 – Austin, TX – Mohawk w/ Bob Schneider. Me Nd Adam

Nov. 5 – Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom w/ Apostle Jones, Maura Rogers & The Bellows

Nov. 5 – Durham, NC – MotorCo w/ Town Mountain, Dawn Landes, Hammer No More The Fingers

Nov. 5 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl w/ CAKE

Nov. 5 – Milwaukee, WI – X-Ray Arcade w/ Grace Weber, Wave Chapelle

Nov. 5 – Philadelphia, PA – Brooklyn Bowl w/ Chromeo

Nov. 5 – Phoenix, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena w/ A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, WESTSIDE BOOGIE & KUR