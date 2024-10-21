Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats have announced an extension of their “South of Here Tour,” adding a series of North American dates for 2025.

Following the release of their latest album, South of Here, in June 2024, the band is gearing up for a run of performances through February and March of next year. The new leg is expected to pick up after the band’s fall 2024 U.S. shows wrap up on November 2 in St. Paul, MN, at the Xcel Energy Center.

The first stop in 2025 is slated for February 13 in Vancouver, BC, at Rogers Arena. From there, the band is scheduled to make their way across the continent with stops in cities such as Seattle, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Pittsburgh, Toronto, Ottawa, and New York before their final performance on March 28 in Boston, MA, at MGM Music Hall at Fenway.

The 2025 tour is scheduled to feature several artists as openers across various dates. Among those joining the tour are Charley Crockett, Iron & Wine, Gregory Alan Isakov, Waxahatchee, and The Teskey Brothers.

Tickets for the newly announced shows will be available through several presale opportunities before going on sale to the general public. Fans who register for the artist presale can get early access starting Tuesday, October 22, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Additionally, Live Nation is offering a separate presale on Thursday, October 24, also beginning at 10:00 a.m. local time.

For the general public, tickets will be available starting Friday, October 25 at 10:00 a.m. A complete list of tour dates and ticket-purchasing options can be found below:

10/22 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall +

10/23 — Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory +

10/26 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center +

10/29 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart Amphitheater +

10/30 — St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena +

11/01 — Chicago, IL @ United Center +

11/02 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Cente +

02/13 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *

02/15 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *

02/16 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center *

02/18 — Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort ^

02/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum ^#

02/22 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium ^

03/11 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place $

03/13 — Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome $

03/15 — Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre $

03/18 — Fishers, IN @ Fishers Event Center $

03/19 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center $

03/21 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena $

03/22 — Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre $

03/24 — Laval, QC @ Place Bell $

03/27 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +

03/28 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

+ = w/ Gregory Alan Isakov

* = w/ Charley Crockett

^ = w/ Iron & Wine

# = w/ Waxahatchee

$ = w/ The Teskey Brothers