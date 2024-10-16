Liam Payne, pop singer and member of the boyband One Direction, has died at 31-years-old.

According to multiple reports, Payne fell from the third floor of a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Alberto Crescenti, the director of emergency services in Buenos Aires, confirmed the death to the New York Times.

Payne rose to fame in 2008 with One Direction after auditioning for the “ X Factor” in the UK. The band received global stardom with chart-topping hits like “What Makes You Beautiful,” “You and I,” and “Story of My Life.”

Following the band’s hiatus in 2015, Payne — along with Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, and Louis Tomlinson — went on to embark on solo careers. Payne released a single earlier this year.

No further information regarding Payne’s death was revealed at this time. This is a developing story.