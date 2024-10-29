The emerging artists of the all-female band, The Linda Lindas, unveiled their 2025 North American headlining trek. The 18-city run will be held in support of the band’s new album No Obligation.

Their journey will kick-off at The Fillmore San Francisco on March 21, followed by gigs in Portland, Vancouver, Seattle, Minneapolis, Chicago, Philadelphia, Boston, and more until wrapping the tour in Toronto at The Opera House on April 26. They will be supported by Be Your Own Pet and Pinkshift on select dates.

💥🧨 WE’RE GOING ON A NORTH AMERICAN WIDE HEADLINE TOUR AND IT’S GONNA BE EPIC!!!! 🤠🤠 we’re bringing friends @pinkshiftmd & @byoPinfinitycat 💖🦜 get your tickets this Friday at 10am local time and we’ll see you in March. WE CANT WAIT❣️ 👯‍♀️ 💃🪩 🤗👁️🫀 pic.twitter.com/1k3DPjGZMp — The Linda Lindas (@thelindalindas) October 22, 2024

Comprising of Bela Salazar (guitar, vocals), Eloise Wong (bass guitar, piano, vocals), Lucia de la Garza (guitar, vocals) and Mila de la Garza (drums, percussion, vocals), the young ensemble formed in 2018. They were noticed by director Amy Poehler a year later at the Hollywood Palladium where they performed as an opener for Bikini Kill.

In 2022, the group released their debut album, Growing Up, and the track of the same name from the record was featured on the soundtrack for Inside Out 2 animation.

The Linda Lindas gained an immediate recognition with their punk sound and opening performances over past two years. They played at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April 2023 and opened for Paramore on the “This Is Why Tour.”

They made remarkable appearances over the past year, opening for the Rolling Stones at SoFi Stadium as part of their Hackney Diamonds Tour. They also opened on Green Day’s “The Saviors Tour.”

The band dropped their sophomore album No Obligation this year.

Find The Linda Lindas’ touring schedule, as well as various ticket purchasing options, below:

The Linda Lindas Tour Tickets

The Linda Lindas tickets at MEGAseats

The Linda Lindas tickets at Thelindalindas.com

The Linda Lindas tickets at StubHub

The Linda Lindas tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS

The Linda Lindas tickets at Vivid Seats

The Linda Lindas Tour Dates

3/21 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore*

3/22 – Sacramento, CA – Goldfield Trading Post*

3/24 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom*

3/25 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre*

3/26 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox*

3/29 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court*

3/31 – Phoenix, AZ – Walter Studios*

4/12 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line+

4/13 – Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge+

4/15 – Nashville, TN – The Basement East+

4/16 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West+

4/18 – Washington DC – Black Cat+

4/19 – Pittsburgh, PA – Spirit Hall+

4/21 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer+

4/22 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn, NY+

4/23 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club+

4/24 – Montreal, QC – Theatre Fairmount+

4/26 – Toronto, ON – The Opera House+

* w/ Be Your Own Pet

+ w/ Pinkshift