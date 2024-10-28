Ticketmaster has officially agreed to a settlement for a class-action lawsuit, launched against the company on behalf of Canadian ticketholders over its prices and fees.

The lawsuit, first filed by Crystal Watch, named entertainment giant Live Nation, Inc., Live Nation Worldwide Inc., Ticketmaster Canada Holdings ULC, Ticketmaster Canada LP, Ticketmaster L.L.C., The V.I.P. Tour Company, Ticketsnow.com, Inc., and TNOW Entertainment Group, Inc. as defendants, though they are collectively referred to as Ticketmaster.

According to the “Ticket Fees Display Class Action,” Ticketmaster engaged in marketing practices — which included price representations and non-optional fee displays — that violated the Consumer Protection and Business Practices Act. While the defendants denied these allegations, Ticketmaster agreed to a settlement, which needs to be approved in court.

The settlement would amount to just over $6 million. If approved, anyone residing in Canada who purchased tickets through Ticketmaster.ca or Ticketmaster’s mobile app for an event in Canada — excluding Quebec — between January 1, 2018 and June 30, 2018, would be eligible for compensation. Those eligible would be able to receive a credit voucher of up to $45 to go towards a purchase on Ticketmaster.

An approval hearing for the settlement is set to take place on Friday, December 6 in Regina, Saskatchewan.

Find more information regarding the lawsuit here and find a copy of the settlement agreement here.