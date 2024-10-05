Ultra Music Festival is set to make its return to Miami’s Bayfront Park from March 28 to 30, with the recent unveiling of the phase one lineup for its 25th anniversary.

Among the first wave of artists, fans can expect a back-to-back set from Anyma and Solomun on the festival’s main stage. Dom Dolla and John Summit are scheduled to join them, where they will present their collaborative project, Everything Always.

Some of the other major acts headlining the event include electronic artists such as Gesaffelstein, deadmau5, and Pendulum. Martin Garrix, Carl Cox, Subtronics, and Zeds Dead are also set to be on the bill, along with Four Tet, Charlotte De Witte, Zedd, and Tiësto.

These performers are set to be joined by Afrojack, Alesso, Mau P, Above & Beyond, Armin Van Buuren, Eli Brown, LSZEE, Nero, Chase and Status, and Axwell.

Zeds Dead’s return to Ultra comes as the duo was one of the artists impacted by last year’s weather-related disruptions – with severe rain forcing the cancellation of night one in 2024.

Additional sets are slated to be revealed in the lead-up to March. Festivalgoers looking to secure their tickets to Ultra Music Festival can purchase their tickets by visiting one of the links below:

Ultra Music Festival Ticket Links

Ultra Music Festival tickets at MEGAseats

Ultra Music Festival tickets at ultramusicfestival.com

Ultra Music Festival tickets at StubHub

Ultra Music Festival tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS

Ultra Music Festival tickets at Vivid Seats