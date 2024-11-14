White label eCommerce, a Hamburg-based ticketing company, has joined the AXS team.

The 12-year-old German firm provided a full-package customized service for its patrons who established their own platforms with websites and marketing design templates, and produced and sold tickets thanks to the company’s white-label event ticketing software. The AEG-owned ticketing company’s newly formed AXS Germany team will continue offering current customers a full-service model, as well as collaborating with new ones by using innovative tools that enable payment and customer service options.

“The entire team is thrilled to become a part of a respected global business like AXS and the broader AEG team,” white label eCommerce founder Arndt Scheffler said in the announcement.

He founded the company in 2012, and worked with music, sports, and festival event operators across Germany.

“We know that our clients, employees and ultimately the entire German market will all benefit from the world-class platform and operations,” Scheffler said. “Now we are expanding our existing portfolio and becoming part of a highly competent and financially strong sports and entertainment group.”

Current white label customers will now cooperate with the AXS Germany team, including Wacken Open Air, Jazz Open Stuttgart, Ulmer Zelt music festivals, the handball series champion THW Kiel, live music shows, venues, and theaters throughout Germany.

“We’re honored to welcome white label eCommerce to the AXS global team. Their stellar reputation for client service, iconic list of clients, and forward-thinking technology aligns with our brand,” said Blaine Legere, President, International, AXS. “The white label team has a growing and diversified customer base, and is poised to play a meaningful role as we accelerate our business going forward.”

Powering access to the venues, sports teams, festivals and tours around the world, AXS collaborates with more than 1300 brands in sports and entertainment. The company serves as a ticketing partner for many renowned brands including LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games, Coachella Music and Arts Festival, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, The O2 Arena, BNP Paribas Open, WM Phoenix Open and Japan’s B.League.

“With the existing venues in Germany, such as the Uber Arena and Uber Eats Music Hall in Berlin as well as the Barclays Arena in Hamburg, in addition to tours by AEG Presents with artists such as Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes, BLACKPINK and Justin Bieber, we will position AXS Germany GmbH as a provider of tailored ticketing functionalities, innovative technology and first-class customer service in German market,” Scheffler posted on LinkedIn.

He added they would remain true to their business model and expand it with additional services, such as AXS Mobile ID technology, which puts the ticket owner at the center.