Shane Gillis Sells Out Capital One Arena, Marks Top Concert Attendance of 2025

Capital One Arena | Photo credit Derek Baker

Comedian Shane Gillis packed the house at Washington, D.C.’s Capital One Arena on Saturday night, with a sold-out crowd of 19,619 fans, marking the venue’s highest-attended concert of 2025 to-date. The performance ranks among the top ten highest-attended shows in the arena’s history, according to Monumental Sports & Entertainment (MSE).

The milestone caps a busy stretch for Capital One Arena, which has welcomed over 250,000 fans across more than 20 third-party events so far this year. Gillis joins a growing list of 2025 sellouts at the venue that includes Tyler, The Creator, Kelsea Ballerini, and Deftones.

“We were thrilled to host Shane Gillis, one of the industry’s top touring comics, for an unforgettable night of laughs and entertainment in the nation’s capital,” said Jordan Silberman, President of Venues at MSE. “Our building’s ability to program a robust events calendar for fans of all genres reinforces that Capital One Arena is the epicenter of live entertainment for our region.”

To commemorate the occasion, the arena presented Gillis with a custom jacket by Jeanius Jackets, featuring hand-crafted patches celebrating highlights from his career. Additional gifts included a personalized tour poster designed by D.C. artist David Scheele and a curated collection of fan messages submitted by ticket buyers.

Gillis’ show came during a packed weekend of programming for the arena, sandwiched between D.C. College Access Program’s College Signing Day and the Washington Capitals’ “GR8 City Celebration” honoring Alex Ovechkin, and Sunday’s regular season home finale for the Capitals against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The comedy event follows a busy early 2025 for the arena, which has hosted inaugural events for former President Donald Trump, the “Legacy on Ice” figure skating tribute, the Atlantic-10 Men’s Basketball Tournament, and a range of family and live music shows.

“Capital One Arena continues to prove its unique ability to host all kinds of events,” said Lakeisha Roberts, Vice President of Booking at MSE. “Our venue remains agile in accommodating third-party groups by leveraging the industry-leading services of our in-house team and resources.”

Home to the NHL’s Washington Capitals, NBA’s Washington Wizards, and Georgetown University men’s basketball, Capital One Arena hosts approximately 220 events annually and has welcomed over 50 million visitors since opening in 1997.

Saturday’s show also arrives as MSE moves forward with redevelopment plans for the arena. A major renovation project is currently underway, with the goal of transforming Capital One Arena into a next-generation venue featuring advanced technology and enhanced fan experiences.

Gillis, whose breakout comedy has made him one of the fastest-rising names in live entertainment, is currently on a 28-city international tour. Season 2 of his Netflix series Tires is set to premiere June 5, after the show earned a second season order before the first had even aired.