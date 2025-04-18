The Uncle Charlie’s R&B Cookout Tour: Charlie Wilson, Babyface, K-Ci Hailey, El Debarge

R&B icon Charlie Wilson’s new project will travel across major cities late summer and fall, serving as a celebration of legacy, love, and the timeless spirit of Black music. Titled “Uncle Charlie’s R&B Cookout Tour”, the event will meet audiences in more than 20 cities, offering them electrifying performances, nostalgic anthems, and feel-good vibes. Charlie Wilson, Babyface, K-Ci Hailey, and El DeBarge define the tour as a family reunion set to the soundtrack of R&B’s most timeless hits.

“This tour is unlike anything I’ve done before. As someone who truly loves R&B, getting to share the stage with my friends Babyface, K-Ci, and El is something I’m really looking forward to,” said Charlie Wilson in a statment. “I’ve been performing for so long that my audience isn’t just made up of fans, it really has become a family. Over the years, I’ve come to recognize so many faces, and we’ve grown together through the music. The R&B cookout is gonna be one big family reunion for us and our fans.”

Uncle Charlie’s R&B Cookout Tour will kick off August 27 at Hollywood Bowl in Hollywood, CA, and include stops in Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, Houston, New Orleans, and more until concluding at FedEx Forum in Memphis, TN on October 12.

Fans can expect to hear the expansive catalog of chart-topping hits live from the R&B stars, including “There Goes My Baby”, “I’m Blessed”, “Last Name Wilson” by Charlie Wilson; “All My Life” and “Crazy” by K-Ci; “Rhythm of the Night” and “I Like It” by El DeBarge, and more. Babyface will be featured with the hit songs he has written and produced for other artists—among them are Whitney Houston’s “Exhale” (Shoop Shoop), Boyz II Men’s “End of the Road” and “I’ll Make Love to You”, and more.

Promising to be a vibrant celebration of R&B’s enduring influence such as shaping culture, soothing hearts and uniting people through music, the tour is crafted to feel like home from feel-good cookout vibes to unforgettable sing-along moments. It is a tribute to community, according to these R&B stars, blending connection, and the timeless music that has defined generations.

Fans can obtain their tickets via the official website of the project.

See the tour schedule below:

Uncle Charlie’s R&B Cookout Tour – 2025 Dates

Wed 8/27 – Hollywood, CA – Hollywood Bowl*

Fri 8/29 – Concord, CA – Toyota Pavilion*

Fri 9/5 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Sat 9/6 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Sun 9/7 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Thu 9/11 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Fri 9/12 – New York, NY – Jones Beach Amphitheater

Sat 9/13 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion

Sun 9/14 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann

Fri 9/19 – Raleigh, NC – Coast Union Music Park

Sat 9/20 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Arena

Sun 9/21 – Virginia Beach, VA – United Home Amphitheater

Fri 9/26 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Sat 9/27 – Oklahoma City, OK – Zoo Amphitheater

Sun 9/28 – Dallas, TX – Toyota Music Pavilion

Fri 10/3 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Arena**

Sat 10/4 – Atlanta, GA – Chastain Park*

Sun 10/5 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Fri 10/10 – Birmingham, AL – Coca-Cola Amphitheater

Sat 10/11 – Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheater*

Sun 10/12 – Memphis, TN – FedEx Forum

(*No El DeBarge)| (**No Babyface)