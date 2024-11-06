Glastonbury Festival organizers revealed a new ticket buying process that randomly assigns people in an online queue.

Organizers revealed the news this week ahead of the ticket sale later this month.

“The booking process itself for 2025 will be the same as in previous years, however, the way in which you join the booking process is changing,” organizers said on the festival’s website.

Previously, festivalgoers refreshed the landing page at the time of the sale, but through the new ticket buying process, fans on the Glastonbury.seetickets.com page will be assigned a place in the queue. Organizers noted that when ticket buyers log on to the site, they will be automatically placed to the end of the line, “so it’s important to make sure you are online and ready at least a few minutes before the sale opens.”

While waiting in the queue, a progress bar will show ticket buyers their spot in line, and they’re asked not to refresh the page to risk losing their place. Then, when they’ve reached their turn, fans will be asked for their registration number and names of up to five people they are purchasing tickets for.

Fans have mixed opinions on the new sale process; many took to social media to share that they missed the old system, while others praised the new system’s equality.

“It’s a shame imo, even if it was always sort of flawed,” one fan said on X of the new system. “I liked that persistence was rewarded even if it was luck still. People logging on just to have a look at what’s happening but who aren’t really that bothered can potentially get them now. The chance of that before was slim.”

Another fan called the news “terrible,” noting that “you get through, you get kicked and you’re now at the back of the queue” and “we really are at the mercy of server reliability.”

Others questioned how early they’ll have to show up to the sale.

”How many minutes is “a few minutes prior”?! 0855? 0850? The day before?” another user on X said. “My anxiety levels have just gone up!”

Travel and coach tickets for Glastonbury Festival 2025 head on sale November 14 at 6 p.m. GMT, followed by a general on sale November 17 at 9 a.m. GMT via the festival’s official website.