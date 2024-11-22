The Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match shattered records over the weekend, pulling in a gate revenue of $18,117,072.

Hosted at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium, the fight drew a crowd of over 72,300 fans, with an average ticket price of $304 – securing its place as the highest-grossing combat sports gate outside Las Vegas in U.S. history. Broadcast live on Netflix, the event became the most-streamed sporting event globally, drawing an estimated average minute audience of more than 108 million viewers.

In addition to the matchup between Paul and Tyson, the night included a co-main event featuring Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor. The fight saw Taylor defend her title, remaining the undisputed super lightweight champion.

The event was organized by Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) in collaboration with Netflix. Nakisa Bidarian, co-founder of MVP, expressed pride in the event’s success.

“Paul vs. Tyson and Taylor vs. Serrano 2 rewrote the record books, solidifying Most Valuable Promotions as a trailblazer in combat sports,” Bidarian said. “From setting the highest gate outside of Las Vegas in U.S. history for a combat sports event to becoming the most-streamed sporting event in U.S. history, this event is a testament to the global impact of Jake Paul, Mike Tyson, Katie Taylor, Amanda Serrano, and the incredible athletes on this card.”

Bidarian also credited the team and fans for their contributions, emphasizing MVP’s ambition to redefine sports entertainment.

“We established MVP three years ago and are just getting started. This is what it means to push the boundaries of what’s possible in sports entertainment,” Bidarian added.

The match was ultimately won by social media star-turned-professional boxer Jake Paul.