Latin Mafia is heading out on the first-ever U.S. tour of their career in 2025.

The TE ODIO Y TE EXTRAÑO MUCHO Tour will cross the U.S. and Mexico, kicking-off at The Masonic in San Francisco on January 16. From there, he’ll appear at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, the Brooklyn Paramount, the Citizens House of Blues in Boston, and the Plaza Theatre in El Paso. They’ll also play Cancun, Puebla, Guadalajara, and Tijuana before wrapping-up at Arena Monterrey on June 13.

The trio will be touring in support of his first album ‘TODOS LOS DÍAS TODO EL DÍA,’ under the RIMAS MUSIC label. Additionally, Latin Mafia will appear at the Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival 2024.

Find Latin Mafia’s full list of 2025 tour dates below and grab tickets via Ticket Club.

Latin Mafia Tour Dates 2025

U.S. Tour Dates

Thursday, January 16 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic Friday, January 17 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues Saturday, January 18 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues Wednesday, January 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood PalladiumFriday, January 24 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren Sunday, January 26 – El Paso, TX – Plaza Theatre Tuesday, January 28 – Austin, TX – Emo’s Friday, January 31 – San Antonio, TX – Boeing Center at Tech Port Saturday, February 1 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall Sunday, February 2 – Dallas, TX – South Side BallroomWednesday, February 5 – Lake Buena Vista, FL – House of Blues OrlandoFriday, February 7 – Miami Beach, FL – The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theatre Tuesday, February 11 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring Thursday, February 13 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon BallroomSaturday, February 15 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount Sunday, February 16 – Boston, MA – Citizens House of BluesFriday, February 21 – San Juan, PR – Coca Cola Music Hall*

*This date is on sale Thursday, October 31 at 10 a.m. local time

MEXICO TOUR DATES FOR TE ODIO Y TE EXTRAÑO MUCHO*:

Tickets for all Mexico dates will go on sale Monday, November 4

Saturday, March 1 – San Luis Potosí – El Domo

Thursday, March 6 – Hermosillo – Auditorio CUMM

Friday, March 14 – Ciudad Juárez – Gimnasio Universitario

Saturday, March 15 – Chihuahua – Corner Spot

Friday, March 21 – Querétaro – Auditorio Jodo

Saturday, March 22 – León – La Velaria

Sunday, March 23 – Aguascalientes – Auditorio El Domo

Friday, March 28 – Cancún – Plaza de Toros

Saturday, March 29 – Mérida – Auditorio GNP

Friday, April 4 – Tuxtla – Foro Chiapas

Friday, April 11 – Tampico – Expo Tampico

Saturday, April 12 – Veracruz – Benito Juárez

Thursday, April 24 – Oaxaca – Auditorio Guelaguetza

Friday, April 25 – Puebla – Auditorio GNP

Saturday, April 26 – Pachuca – Auditorio Explanada

Saturday, May 3 – Guadalajara – Arena VFG

Friday, May 9 – Tijuana – Plaza de Toros

Saturday, May 31 – Mexico City – Palacio de los Deportes

Friday, June 13 – Monterrey – Arena Monterrey