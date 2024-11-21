Comedian Matt Rife is getting ready to hit the road across North America for his Stay Golden Tour.
The 32-date tour is slated to kick off on March 8 in Dallas at the American Airlines Center. From there, the comedian is scheduled to make stops in cities such as Houston, Pittsburgh, San Diego, Birmingham, Honolulu, Montreal, New York, Seattle, Austin and Philadelphia before his final show on December 31 in Boston at TD Garden.
The Stay Golden Tour follows Rife’s previous record-breaking ProbleMATTic World Tour, seeing sold-out shows at venues such as the Hollywood Bowl and Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. Notably, in December 2023, he set a record at the Mohegan Sun Arena with five consecutive sold-out performances
Additionally, Rife’s first Netflix special, Matt Rife: Natural Selection, released in November 2023 garnered over 10.3 million views within its first two weeks. The success of his special led to a two-special deal with the streaming company, including the release of Lucid, Netflix’s first crowd work special, which debuted in August 2024. Rife is also slated to release his debut memoir, Your Mom’s Gonna Love Me, set for release December 3.
General ticket sales are set to open on Friday, November 22, at 12 p.m. local time via MattRifeOfficial.com. A complete list of tour dates can be found below:
Matt Rife Stay Golden Tour Dates
Sat Mar 08 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Sun Mar 09 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Sat Mar 22 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Sun Mar 23 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
Sat Apr 12 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Arena
Sun Apr 13 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena
Sun May 04 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Sat May 17 – Manchester, NH – SNHU Arena
Sat Jun 07 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
Sun Jun 08 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena
Sat Jun 21 – North Charleston, SC – N. Charleston Coliseum
Sun Jun 22 – Birmingham, AL – Coca-Cola Amphitheater
Sat Jul 05 – Honolulu, HI – Blaisdell Arena
Sat Jul 12 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater
Sun Jul 13 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Sat Jul 19 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Sat Aug 09 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
Sun Aug 10 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Sat Aug 23 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Sun Aug 24 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Sat Sep 13 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
Sun Sep 14 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
Sat Sep 27 – Austin, TX – ACL Live (Early Show)
Sat Sep 27 – Austin, TX – ACL Live (Late Show)
Sat Oct 18 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
Sun Oct 19 – Mountainview, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
Sat Nov 08 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Sun Nov 09 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
Fri Nov 28 – Hershey, PA – Giant Center
Sat Nov 29 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Sun Dec 14 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center
Wed Dec 31 – Boston, MA – TD Garden