Comedian Matt Rife is getting ready to hit the road across North America for his Stay Golden Tour.

The 32-date tour is slated to kick off on March 8 in Dallas at the American Airlines Center. From there, the comedian is scheduled to make stops in cities such as Houston, Pittsburgh, San Diego, Birmingham, Honolulu, Montreal, New York, Seattle, Austin and Philadelphia before his final show on December 31 in Boston at TD Garden.

The Stay Golden Tour follows Rife’s previous record-breaking ProbleMATTic World Tour, seeing sold-out shows at venues such as the Hollywood Bowl and Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. Notably, in December 2023, he set a record at the Mohegan Sun Arena with five consecutive sold-out performances

Additionally, Rife’s first Netflix special, Matt Rife: Natural Selection, released in November 2023 garnered over 10.3 million views within its first two weeks. The success of his special led to a two-special deal with the streaming company, including the release of Lucid, Netflix’s first crowd work special, which debuted in August 2024. Rife is also slated to release his debut memoir, Your Mom’s Gonna Love Me, set for release December 3.

General ticket sales are set to open on Friday, November 22, at 12 p.m. local time via MattRifeOfficial.com. A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Matt Rife Stay Golden Tour Dates

Sat Mar 08 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sun Mar 09 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sat Mar 22 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Sun Mar 23 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

Sat Apr 12 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Arena

Sun Apr 13 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

Sun May 04 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sat May 17 – Manchester, NH – SNHU Arena

Sat Jun 07 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

Sun Jun 08 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena

Sat Jun 21 – North Charleston, SC – N. Charleston Coliseum

Sun Jun 22 – Birmingham, AL – Coca-Cola Amphitheater

Sat Jul 05 – Honolulu, HI – Blaisdell Arena

Sat Jul 12 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater

Sun Jul 13 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Sat Jul 19 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sat Aug 09 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

Sun Aug 10 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Sat Aug 23 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Sun Aug 24 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sat Sep 13 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Sun Sep 14 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Sat Sep 27 – Austin, TX – ACL Live (Early Show)

Sat Sep 27 – Austin, TX – ACL Live (Late Show)

Sat Oct 18 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

Sun Oct 19 – Mountainview, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sat Nov 08 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Sun Nov 09 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

Fri Nov 28 – Hershey, PA – Giant Center

Sat Nov 29 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Sun Dec 14 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

Wed Dec 31 – Boston, MA – TD Garden