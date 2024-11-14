The post-hardcore band Movements is set to embark on a North American tour in 2025.
The 24-date run kicks-off in Tempe, Arizona on March 1. From there, they’ll appear in Dallas, Nashville, Philadelphia, Toronto, and Chicago, playing venues like Boston’s MGM Music Hall at Fenway, the Brooklyn Paramount, The Fillmore Detroit, and Portland’s Roseland Theater before wrapping-up at The Torch at the LA Coliseum in Los Angeles on April 6.
Citizen will provide direct support throughout the run, with alt/indie bands Scowl and Downward opening the show.
Movements, fronted by Patrick Miranda, arrived on the scene in 2015 and released Outgrown Things in 2016. They quickly garnered attention with the 2017 debut LP Feel Something, which included tracks “Colorblind,” “Daylily,” and “Full Circle.” In 2020, Movements continued with No Good Left To Give, followed by Ruckus! in 2023.
Find Movement’s full list of upcoming tour dates below. Tickets head on sale November 15 at 10 a.m. local time. Score tickets via Ticket Club.
Movements | 2025 North America Tour
Sat Mar 01 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre
Mon Mar 03 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Tue Mar 04 – Houston, TX – House of Blues Houston
Wed Mar 05 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom
Fri Mar 07 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
Sat Mar 08 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
Sun Mar 09 – Lake Buena Vista, FL – House of Blues Orlando
Tue Mar 11 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte
Thu Mar 13 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Fri Mar 14 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount
Sat Mar 15 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia
Tue Mar 18 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring
Thu Mar 20 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY
Fri Mar 21 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit
Sat Mar 22 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Mon Mar 24 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
Tue Mar 25 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
Thu Mar 27 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
Sat Mar 29 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
Mon Mar 31 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre
Tue Apr 01 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
Thu Apr 03 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live Sacramento
Fri Apr 04 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
Sun Apr 06 – Los Angeles, CA – The Torch at the LA Coliseum