The post-hardcore band Movements is set to embark on a North American tour in 2025.

The 24-date run kicks-off in Tempe, Arizona on March 1. From there, they’ll appear in Dallas, Nashville, Philadelphia, Toronto, and Chicago, playing venues like Boston’s MGM Music Hall at Fenway, the Brooklyn Paramount, The Fillmore Detroit, and Portland’s Roseland Theater before wrapping-up at The Torch at the LA Coliseum in Los Angeles on April 6.

Citizen will provide direct support throughout the run, with alt/indie bands Scowl and Downward opening the show.

Movements, fronted by Patrick Miranda, arrived on the scene in 2015 and released Outgrown Things in 2016. They quickly garnered attention with the 2017 debut LP Feel Something, which included tracks “Colorblind,” “Daylily,” and “Full Circle.” In 2020, Movements continued with No Good Left To Give, followed by Ruckus! in 2023.

Find Movement’s full list of upcoming tour dates below. Tickets head on sale November 15 at 10 a.m. local time. Score tickets via Ticket Club.

Movements | 2025 North America Tour

Sat Mar 01 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre

Mon Mar 03 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

Tue Mar 04 – Houston, TX – House of Blues Houston

Wed Mar 05 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

Fri Mar 07 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

Sat Mar 08 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Sun Mar 09 – Lake Buena Vista, FL – House of Blues Orlando

Tue Mar 11 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

Thu Mar 13 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Fri Mar 14 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

Sat Mar 15 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

Tue Mar 18 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

Thu Mar 20 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

Fri Mar 21 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Sat Mar 22 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Mon Mar 24 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Tue Mar 25 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

Thu Mar 27 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

Sat Mar 29 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

Mon Mar 31 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

Tue Apr 01 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

Thu Apr 03 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live Sacramento

Fri Apr 04 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

Sun Apr 06 – Los Angeles, CA – The Torch at the LA Coliseum