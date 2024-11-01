Multi-platinum rapper NoCap is gearing up for his largest headlining tour in the United States to date, dubbed “Before I Disappear Again.”

The tour is slated to begin on January 18 in Miami at The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater. From there, the rapper is scheduled to make stops in various cities, including Raleigh, Atlanta, Nashville, Philadelphia, New York, Chicago, Detroit, New Orleans, Houston, and Los Angeles, before wrapping up on February 21 in San Francisco at The Fillmore.

The tour follows the successful release of NoCap’s latest studio album, Before I Disappear Again, which has received widespread acclaim since its debut earlier this year. The album landed at #2 on Billboard’s “Top Rap Albums” and No. 3 on the “Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums” charts.

Additionally, it achieved a top 20 debut on the overall Billboard 200. Featuring tracks like “Maliboo,” “Yacht Party,” and “Baby Drake,” the album has garnered over 10 million views across its official music videos on YouTube.

In addition to his upcoming tour, NoCap is set to perform at the 107.5 WGCI Big Jam in Chicago at the Wintrust Arena on December 7. Fans looking to secure their spots can find all the ticketing details and more information by visiting NoCap’s official website.