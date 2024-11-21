Sammy Hagar has unveiled plans for a 2025 Las Vegas residency with his “Best of All Worlds” band. The residency is slated to feature guitarist Joe Satriani, bassist Michael Anthony, and drummer Kenny Aronoff.

The run of shows is set to take place at Dolby Live at Park MGM. The residency includes nine performances on April 30, May 2, 3, 7, 9, 10, 14, 16, and 17.

The Las Vegas series builds on the success of Hagar’s 2024 “Best of All Worlds” summer tour, which featured a mix of Van Halen tracks, his solo work, and songs from his previous bands, including Montrose and Chickenfoot.

In a press release, Hagar expressed his excitement about the residency format, noting how it allows for creative exploration and flexibility.

“I’m so looking forward to this residency and being able to stay in one place so we can get the sound and production completely dialed in,” Hagar shared.

“Instead of traveling all day on tour when there’s no time to rehearse and make changes. I plan on digging deeper into the Van Halen catalog, and my solo career, Montrose, and Chickenfoot, as well. The fans are in for a lot of surprises.”

Additionally, Hagar and Michael Anthony are scheduled to deliver a performance during the halftime show at the Las Vegas Raiders’ game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, November 24 at Allegiant Stadium. This event will include a tribute to U.S. military personnel, with Hagar hinting at “a special surprise to honor their bravery and service.”

Tickets for “Best of All World” will be available through Live Nation presale on Wednesday, November 20, starting at 10 a.m. PT, using the code BEATS. General sales follow on Friday, November 22, at 10 a.m. PT.