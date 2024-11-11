The B-52s have announced that they will be back in Las Vegas for a series of new residency dates at The Venetian Theatre in April 2025.

The residency first began in May 2023 and was initially meant to cap off their “Farewell Tour.” However, The B-52s are extending their time at The Venetian Resort, adding five more dates. The new set of performances are set to kick off on April 11, and conclude on April 19.

Notably, fans of The B-52s can catch the band live before the year’s end as they near the conclusion of their 2024 residency at The Venetian Theatre in Las Vegas. The band has three remaining performances scheduled for November 13, 15, and 16. Following their Vegas shows, The B-52s will also perform on December 14 in their hometown of Athens, Georgia, at Akins Arena.

In addition to the residency extension, Kate Pierson, one of the band’s founding members, released a solo album in September titled Radios and Rainbows.

Tickets for these newly announced dates will be available first through a Live Nation pre-sale on Thursday, November 14 at 10:00 a.m. PT, with fans able to access the sale using the code “BEATS.” For those who miss the pre-sale opportunity, tickets will be available to the general public through Ticketmaster starting on Friday, November 15 at 10 a.m. PT.

A list of tour dates can be found below:

The B-52s 2024 – 2025 Tour Dates

11/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre

11/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre

11/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre

12/14 – Athens, GA @ Akins Arena

04/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre

04/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre

04/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre

04/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre

04/19 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre