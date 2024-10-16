After three years of performances, Carrie Underwood’s “Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency” will come to a close with three final shows scheduled for April 9, 11, and 12, 2025.

Launched in December 2021, Underwood’s residency became the first and longest-running headline act at the Resorts World Theatre. Over the years, her residency has attracted thousands of fans from all corners of the globe.

Reflecting on her time at the venue, Underwood expressed her appreciation for the support she’s received. “I have absolutely loved performing in Las Vegas over the past three years,” Underwood shared in a statement.

“I am so proud of the Reflection production, which is truly one of my favorite shows to perform. It’s been so special to reflect on the greatest hits that have defined my career so far and to get to share them with the fans that come to Vegas from all over the world.”

Bobby Reynolds, senior vice president of AEG Presents Las Vegas, praised Underwood for her commitment to creating an unforgettable experience for concertgoers.

“It has been an honor to have Carrie serve as our first and longest-running headliner at Resorts World Theatre,” Reynolds said. “Her unparalleled talent, paired with her vision for Reflection, has delivered a one-of-a-kind concert experience to over 300,000 adoring fans from around the world. These final performances will be the last chance for fans to experience Carrie’s chart-topping hits in this unique show!”

Though the final three performances of Underwood’s residency are set for April 2025, fans still have additional opportunities to see her live before the final concert. Six shows are scheduled for October 2024, as well as performances in March and early April 2025. Tickets for the final three shows will go on sale Friday, October 18 at 10 a.m. PT.

Fans can purchase their tickets to see Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency be visiting one of the links below:

