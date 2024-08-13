Blake Shelton is gearing up to bring his music to Las Vegas.

The country star revealed that he will embark on his first-ever Las Vegas residency in 2025. Titled, “Blake Shelton: Live in Las Vegas,” the concerts are slated to take place at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, running from February 5 to February 15.

“We’ve been talking about a Vegas residency for a few years, and all the pieces just came together for a run next year,” Shelton said in a statement. “The Colosseum is such an iconic venue, and I’m excited to bring some honky-tonk neon to the Palace.”

The “Guy With a Girl” singer went on to share his residency is inspired from another country music legend, Garth Brooks.

“Brooks played songs that he grew up loving and made him fall in love with music. I don’t want to just rip somebody off, but I do love the idea of doing something that you wouldn’t normally get to see out on tour,” Shelton explained in an interview with People. “So I got to figure out what that is, and now I’m going to start thinking about how it would be different than something I would do on tour.”

“Blake Shelton: Live in Las Vegas,” tickets are set to go on sale Friday, August 16, at 10 a.m. PT. Various pre sales will be available starting from August 9.

Fans looking to see the “God Gave Me You” singer can purchase their tickets by visiting one of the links below:

