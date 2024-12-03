English singer-songwriter Kate Nash is fighting back against the music industry and raising funds for touring with an OnlyFans campaign dubbed “Butts for Tour Buses.”

Nash kicked-off her tour across Europe and the UK late last month, which is expected to pick-up again on December 5 Utrecht, before heading to Osnabrück, Berlin, and Cologne in Germany on December 6, 7, and 9, respectively. However, touring comes with a price tag. Nash said that “whilst touring is the best job EVER it is currently technically what you might call a passion project for a lot of artists in 2024.”

She noted that a survey conducted by Pirate Studios found that even though gig and festival prices are skyrocketing, only a few artists are actually making billions of dollars from touring, while “the majority of musicians and artists are struggling to be able to afford to actually play shows.”

“Costs of travel, accommodation, food, promotion & employees have also gone up in price but musicians are not seeing changes in their gig fees to help pay for all these rising costs,” Nash said in a statement. “So this Christmas I’m asking that buy either a piece of my merch or my arse on my new ONLYFANS account katenyash87 to support me paying great wages & putting on a high quality show as I will not sacrifice either of things. (No need to stream my music, I’m good for the 0.003 of a penny per stream thanks) Pogue Mahone everyone!”

Nash called-out Spotify in the statement; while outside the Spotify building, she pointed to artists’ revenue on the streaming platform.

“Artists are paid 0.003 of a penny per stream whilst [Spotify] demonetised 80 per cent of music on the platform,” Nash said. “The shareholders cashed out over $419 million between them.”

She took a similar approach with Live Nation, noting in a video the entertainment giant had “an annual revenue of £22.749bn – which is a 36.38 per cent increase from last year.”

“Live Nation are the main hold-up in the government’s recommendation to give £1 per arena and stadium ticket to the grassroots, who are in crisis,” Nash said. “So what’s the holdup?”

Nash certainly isn’t the first to call-out the entertainment giant; Live Nation and its ticketing subsidiary are currently targets of an antitrust investigation, brought forth by the Department of Justice and 39 states alongside the District of Columbia. Both concertgoers and legislators have lashed-out at the pair over the past year, citing monopolistic and anti-competitive business practices.

Last year has been dubbed the worst year on record for grassroots music venues — with 125 shutting their doors. According to figures from the Music Venue Trust, the touring circuit has shrunk due to bands continuously skipping towns and cities. Festivals have also faced a lull this year;

It’s no wonder Nash has headed to OnlyFans — and she’s not alone. Earlier this year, “F**k You” singer Lilly Allen wrote about her OnlyFans account on X, which showcases pictures of her feet. When someone responded asking why she had been “reduced to this,” she simply explained a shocking fact: she makes more on her OnlyFans account than from Spotify.

“Imagine being [an] artist and having nearly 8 million monthly listeners on Spotify but earning more money from having 1000 people subscribe to pictures of your feet,” Allen said. “Don’t hate the player, hate the game.”