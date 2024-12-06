Morrissey will take the stage for a-three-day run in Los Angeles this month, including a New Year’s Eve concert. The English star will perform two gigs on December 28 and 29 at the United Theater on Broadway before wrapping the year with a gig on December 31 at the Hollywood Palladium.

“Morrissey will be leading the countdown from stage, complete with midnight balloon drop,” a post reads on the artist’s Instagram account.

Mariachi El Bronx will provide support at the New Year’s Eve gig.

The announcement follows the conclusion of the rock star’s 2024 North American tour that lasted for a month from the end of October through late November.

The former Smiths front-man, who has released 13 solo records to-date including 2020’s I Am Not a Dog on a Chain, celebrated the 20th anniversary of his solo record You Are The Quarry this year. The album featured some of his all-time hits like “Irish Blood, English Heart,” “First of the Gang to Die,” and “Let Me Kiss You.” It also reached No. 11 on the Billboard 200, making it Morrissey’s highest-charting album in the U.S.

The iconic singer-songwriter’s 40-year career dates back to the release of The Smiths’ debut single Hand in Glove in 1983 and a debut album The Smiths the following year. After the band’s breakup in 1987, Morrissey launched his solo career with Viva Hate, delivered in 1988.

Visit Morrissey’s official social media account for tickets to the upcoming shows.